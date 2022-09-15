Chrishell Stause posted 'shameless thirst trap' snap to prove she 'can do both'











Known for her glamorous looks, realtor Chrishell Stause has revealed both sides of her character after she uploaded a “thirst trap” wearing two very different outfits.

Known for her roles in Days Of Our Lives, The Young And The Restless, and Youthful Daze, Chrishell has gathered most popularity through Netflix hit series Selling Sunset. Nonetheless, despite its success, the realtor confessed she wants to return to the big scenes and acting.

Last week, the 41-year-old announced she would join the cast of A Rose For Her Grave in the role of an art teacher. Celebrating the news with her fans, she has already given a sneak peek of her role.

A ‘shameless thirst trap’

On September 10, Chrishell took to Instagram to prove to her millions of followers she could still “do both” roles. In the first photo she dons a gorgeous champagne-colored tight satin dress. However, she revealed she’d played a “thirst trap” as the next photo demonstrated a more relaxed fit – and definitely no cleavage!

Going from realtor to art teacher, the 41-year-old is ready to return to the big screen. Sharing a first sneak peek, Chrishell gave an idea of what her character would be like.

She captioned: “When being in cargo pants/chinos all week makes you feel like posting a shameless thirst trap. This dress really goes with my lipstick. From fem bot to art teacher. Get you a girl that can do both. Happy Friday!”

Chrishell Stause can carry off both roles, and fans don’t need to be told twice. As always, the realtor received positive messages from followers who complimented her looks.

One fan commented: “Here for the thirst trap. Keep ’em coming!”

A second added: “Girls who can do both.”

A third wrote: “I love seeing both these sides of you.”

Chrishell’s partner, G-Flip, also joined the comments section – gushing on their girl and simply adding heart-eyed emojis.

Chrishell in cast of A Rose For Her Grave

For the rest of 2022, Chrishell is booked and busy. People was the first to report the popular realtor would join Colin Egglesfield and Laura Ramsey in an upcoming film inspired by a New York Times best-selling true crime story.

A Rose For Her Grave statement read: “Following the death of her husband, single mom Cindy (Ramsey) finally finds love again with mechanic Randy Roth (Egglesfield) but her wedded bliss soon turns dark when she discovers another side of Randy.”

Trying to free herself from her husband and save her kids, Cindy tragically drowns during a family trip. Cindy’s best friend Lori (Chrishell) is determined to get custody of Cindy’s kids, collect on her life insurance policy and get to the bottom of her friend’s death.

Produced by Jeff and Robert Tinnell, the film is expected to release in 2023. Sharing the exciting news to her Instagam account, Chrishell teased: “You will get to see me in a way you definitely haven’t before.”

