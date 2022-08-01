











Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim had a relationship once upon a time. We saw their romance play out on Selling Sunset, but since things between the former pair came to an end, fans aren’t convinced it is over.

She moved on with current partner and Australian singer G Flip, which was revealed when photos of the two emerged together. Chrishell has even gone Instagram official with the musician in the last year.

However, Chrishell has had enough with comments about Jason. She responded to a fan who urged her to get back with The Oppenheim Group co-founder with a literal eye roll emoji and gave her own say.

Fans urge Chrishell to ‘get back with Jason’

Chrishell had a short-lived break from Instagram but made her return to the platform on July 31st. She claimed she had been “having so much fun” and shared pictures of her Selling Sunset co-stars, saying she is excited to see them.

She also missed her dog Gracie. Despite making no mention of romance, fans commented on the post – which has now been restricted to limited comments – by urging the Netflix star to get back with her ex and boss Jason Oppenheim.

One fan simply wrote: “Get back with Jason❤️”. The comment had received 21 likes at the time of writing, but Chrishell’s response to the commenter actually received 70 likes in total.

The Selling Sunset star hits back

Chrishell typed back to the commenter, writing: “Original comment. Truly 🙄.” Other fans took to the comment thread to give their responses, with one having the star’s back. They wrote:

Awe! Just remember it’s real life for these people, not just a show. They don’t just get back together for entertainment purposes.

While one fan commented on Chrishell’s response with laughing emoticons and a fire emoji, not all her followers agree with her choices. Another penned:

I loved them together too. But, it seems she doesn’t make good choices with who she has relationships with. So he deserves someone more stable. And, don’t come at me. Trust me, after all the attention is faded and gone from this relationship, it will get old and this phase will be over.

Is Chrishell still with G Flip?

Yes, Chrishell continues to be in a relationship with G Flip. Their recent public appearance was at music event Splendour in the Grass towards the end of July, after the couple went public in May.

The pair only recently sparked now-debunked engagement rumours last month, when Chrishell wore a diamond ring on her left finger while celebrating her 41st birthday with friends in Los Angeles, but her rep said they are not engaged.

Chrishell and Jason ended their five-month romance in December. Several months later, G Flip was introduced to by Dance Monkey hitmaker Tones and I. From that point onwards, they started hanging out all the time!

