Chrishell dated boss and TV co-star Jason Oppenheim last year, though their different attitudes toward family goals resulted in their breakup. The soap actress was previously linked to Glee star Matthew Morrison, and Dancing With The Stars professional, Keo Motsepe. And her marriage with The Young and the Restless actor Justin Hartley officially ended after four years in February 2021.

Now happier than ever, Chrishell isn’t in a rush to build a family. However, she is “tired” of the constant hammering of questions.

“Please stop asking me this”

Selling Sunset: Season 5. Pictured: Chrishell Stause in episode 2 of Selling Sunset: Season 5. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

Responding to a fan DM asking if her romance with G Flip meant she no longer wants to have children, the 41-year-old hit back.

“Please stop asking me this,” she wrote on Instagram Stories. “At least this one didn’t include hate I refuse to give a voice to by reposting. I plan on adopting.”

“I understand being on Selling Sunset entitles people to questions and my life in a way. But I am tired of this question,” she added.

“Thank you for the love and support to others – I fell in love with a person. It’s not that scandalous. Love is a beautiful thing.”

Another fan clarified they were confused since Chrishell had openly discussed her desire to start her own family multiple times.

“I was looking to make a family with someone that wanted one as well,” she replied, referencing her romance with Jason.

“And if someone doesn’t know if they will ever even want to have a child and is not open to adoption, then those are two things that don’t align for me.”

“Nothing but love for my last relationship.”

The Selling Sunset member reassured: “Just know I am very happy and so is everyone involved.”

G-Flip is on the same page as Chrishell

G-Flip could be The One for Chrishell since they’re definitely on board with starting a family. Talking to Janine Rubenstien on the People Every Day podcast, the Australian musician revealed they can “definitely see children in my future”.

“Right now, me and Chrishell know where we are in the stages of our lives. And we’re very transparent about that.”

G Flip, 27, worked as a music teacher before establishing a solo career, so they’ve always loved kids. Hopefully, the pair will give a glimpse of their romance in season 6.

