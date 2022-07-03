











Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause had a girls’ night out with some candy, a mechanical bull and two amazing people. Accompanied by Emma Hernan and her partner, G-Flip, she made the most out of the night for sure. Unlimited cotton candy and multiple rides on a bull, the trio had a blast in Los Angeles.

Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan are known for their ultimate friendship goals and their undeniable bond. The two reality TV stars have often shown their love for each other. The two became inseparable when Emma joined The Oppenheim Group in season four of Selling Sunset.

Joined by G-Flip, the two realtors went on a night out. Although the Australian musician couldn’t join the reality stars riding the bull, G-Flip made sure to hype the girls as both succeeded to keep themselves from falling.

Chrishell hangs out with G-Flip and BFF Emma

Chrishell Stause has started off the new month by riding the bull. Literally. On a night out with her non-binary partner G-Flip and Selling Sunset co-star Emma Hernan, the 40-year-old realtor took it for the team and rode a bull.

Updating her 3.6 million Instagram followers, she captioned: “Always sing karaoke even if you can’t sing.

Always dance even if you can’t dance. And ALWAYS. RIDE. THE. BULL.“

She then added a disclaimer at the bottom as G-Flip posed with their right arm injured. In laughing emojis, Chrishell ended the caption with: “Unless u have a broken hand.“

In the four images and videos that the reality star shared, the clips include Chrishell and Emma riding the bull and screaming “hold on tight”. The last video shows Chrishell holding on for dear life as she succeeds in not falling off.

An unexpected trio – “Love the friendship between G-Shell and Emma”

Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images

As fans and Selling Sunset co-stars left comments loving and laughing at the videos, many fans took the chance to show their love for the friendship between Emma and G-Shell (Chrishell and G-Flip’s relationship name).

“I want their friendship. Love it, looks like you guys had a blast!! 🥰❤️,” a fan commented.

A second one penned: “Living your best life with the best crew!! 👏🔥🙌😍.”

“You and Emma have the CUTEST friendship,” another fan added.

G-Flip injures their hand but continues to perform

The show must go on. After injuring their hand, G-Flip did not cancel their gig and continued to play drums despite the injury.

The singer shared via their Instagram account a series of videos and photos as they posed in the emergency room. In the caption, G-Flip told their 284k Instagram followers they were told to cancel their upcoming shows.

Describing it as an “interesting four days”, the Australian musician captioned: “Doc: “You will have to cancel your 3 shows this weekend G” Me: “HAHA alright mate”.” Nonetheless, the drummer then followed to share videos and images of their performances in Houston, Oklahoma City, and Chicago.

As fans praised the musician for acing their performance, Chrishell Stausse left a comment supporting her partner. She wrote: “You can’t be stopped!! Gonna have 2 dominant hands after this. Watch out🔥👏🔥👏.“