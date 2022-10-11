Chrishell's advice on 'fighting fire' with fans is total Monday Motivation











Chrishell Stause might be known for being Selling Sunset’s brunette bombshell, but she has sort of become a big sister to her millions of followers. The realtor has started the week with a Monday Motivation set of advice, and fans are here for it.

From fierce looks and bright colors, Chrishell apparently likes to check out all her options with several outfits to start the week. The Selling Sunset star has gained recognition for her outgoing nature, but also her exquisite fashion style.

Beginning the new week, the 40-year-old wanted to share some words of advice. She did so by sharing her best looks of this year as an early throwback Thursday moment.

In some shots we see a glam realtor, and in others a cozy Chrishell in bed.

Her fans agreed that the last slide was the best and most relatable yet.

Chrishell’s words of wisdom through fashion

View Instagram Post

On October 10, Chrishell took to Instagram to start the week with a Monday Motivation vibe. The reality star gave her fans a bit of advice on fighting fire with fire, and though “this doesn’t always help, it’s a nice reminder” – It’s the thought that counts, right?

In a message to her 3.7 million followers, she wrote in her caption: “Choose your fighter! It’s Monday-which look are you channeling this week?”

She continued: “When tempted to fight fire with fire, remember that the fire dept usually uses water. Knowing this doesn’t always help, but it’s a nice reminder-ha! Hope you guys have a great week!”

She also shared a series of outfits from her year so far. Each one oozed a different vibe, from something casual to another Red Carpet.

Throughout her post, the star poses in different styles, from low-key, fully glam, sporty, and last and not least but the comfiest, in her pajamas and bed.

Will Selling Sunset fans be seeing all types of fighters in the upcoming season?

Fans agree ‘the last one is the best’

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Of course, fans loved the last slide and even though BFF Emma Hernan and her partner G-Flip chose “every fighter”, everyone agreed on choosing the same ‘fighter’ to start off the second week of October.

Can you guess which one?

“You look beautiful in everything you wear,” a fan wrote.

A second fan said: “I’m going for the last look. It’s totally me.”

“I love your look and your style! I love your energy! Gorgeous,” another one commented.

A fourth one penned: “You could wear a potato sake and still be the most gorgeous woman in the room.”

WATCH SELLING SUNSET SEASONS 1-5 ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK