Chrishell's cute lunch date with Selling Sunset pals 'warms Jason's heart'













Selling Sunset realtors reunite as the girls celebrate the pregnancy of co-star Heather Young. Celebrating the happy news, Chrishell Stause shared a few snapshots from the girls’ lunch date.

Heather Young and her husband Tarek El Moussa are expecting their first child together. The couple has confirmed that it is to be a baby boy. The duo announced the surprising news less than a year after tying the knot.

Mary Fitzgerald, Chealsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan, and Chrishell Stause celebrated the news as they joined Heather for the cute date. The girls had a get-together lunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel. A classic hotspot for the realtors.

The ‘Boss Babes’ reunion

On June 15, the 40-year-old Selling Sunset bombshell updated her 3.6 million Instagram followers with a heartwarming picture with a few other Selling Sunset stars. The girls celebrated the news of Heather Young’s pregnancy with her husband Tarek El Moussa.

Each reality star wore a different coloured outfit. Chrishell opted for a black tight short dress that accentuated her slim figure. Mum-to-be and good friend of hers, Heather, opted for a long nude dress that showed off the small baby bump.

Sharing different snapshots of the girls’ day, all five are all smiley and posing as they enjoyed a lunch date. Chrishell captioned: “Ladies who lunch 🥰🥰 HUGE congrats to @heatherraeyoung We were all dying to paw her cute baby bump! 🥰♥️.”

Warming Jason’s heart (and everyone’s)

Despite the occasional drama, the good vibes amongst the cast members have had fans gushing about the friendship of the reality TV stars. As season five, plus an upcoming season six and seven are on the agenda, fans left many comments complementing each realtor.

“You are all glowing!! 😍😍😍,” a fan wrote.

A second one followed: “You ladies have such great energy!!!! Bless you, all. 🙌🥰.“

Chrishell’s non-binary partner G Flip wrote: “Y’all are so cute 🥰.”

On the other hand, Jason Oppenheim, Chrishell’s ex-partner, good friend, and founder of the Oppenheim Group said: “Warms my ❤️.”

Heather also commented: “Love my girls ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Celebrating Heather’s pregnancy

Married to Tarek El Moussa for almost a year, the family is now expanding as they announced the happy news of the 34-year-old realtor’s first pregnancy. Tarek, who is already a father of two with his ex-wife Christina Haack is about to become a dad for the third time.

According to People, the two lovebirds were not expecting to get pregnant this time as they were “in the middle of in vitro fertilization treatments”. Nonetheless, the couple shared the exciting news with their 4.1 million combined Instagram followers. They posed with children Taylor and Brayden for the pregnancy reveal photoshoot.

Auntie Chrishell will have to wait for a little more as she paws her cute baby bump.