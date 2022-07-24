











As birthday tributes and touching messages were given to Chrishell Stause for her 41st birthday, best friend and Selling Sunset co-star Emma Hernan won the award for top tribute.

Emma Hernan and Chrishell Stause are friendship goals. Seeing the two spending time together throughout the last couple of years, Chrishell’s birthday couldn’t have missed the lengthy birthday tribute from her bestie.

Days after her actual birthday, the 31-year-old shared heartwarming photos of the two. They spent her birthday accompanied by fellow co-star Chelsea Lazkani.

However, the fellow Dancing With The Stars celeb had the time to celebrate her last days as being 40 with some of the beloved cast of Selling Sunset. Including Jason Oppenheim.

Emma’s tribute to Chrishell’s birthday

View Instagram Post

On July 21, some of the closest friends of Chrishell and the Selling Sunset cast celebrated her 41st birthday. The Oppenheim bombshell and fan favourite, Chrishell Stause, was praised by her IRL best friend, Emma Hernan.

A few days after her birthday – due to their celebrations – the reality star shared a few snapshots with her 2.1 million Instagram followers. Garnering more than 100k likes, Emma’s birthday message to Chrishell is one of a kind.

Emma wrote in her caption: “Happy birthday to the girl who came into my life and instantly became my best friend, my sister, and family for life! I love you more than words can describe and I am beyond blessed to have you in my life.”

She followed: “You are gorgeous, caring, beautiful, thoughtful, kind, (okay the list is going to break the amount of text IG allows so I’ll stop there but you get the message!) but most importantly, your heart is my favorite of all!“

The popular realtor then explained that her birthday post was delayed because Chelsea, Chrishell, and herself were celebrating it together. “You are the best ray of sunshine a girl could ask for… dermatologists approved😉😂!!!☀️👯‍♀️🥳😍,” Emma concluded.

Fans adore the friendship between the two

It’s not the first time that Selling Sunset fans have gushed about their friendship. Followers did not hesitate to compliment the realtors and their friendship, for the hundredth time.

“BFF goals ❤️,” a fan wrote. A second one stated: “Every blondie needs a brownie😍🔥.”

A third fan was clear: “I love that you’re BFFs! You both are my favorite from Selling Sunset!!“

As expected, the birthday girl commented underneath by also making clear that Emma is her “everything”. Chrishell wrote: “Awwwww I just landed and saw this. I love youuuuu🥰🥰🥰 You are everything🙏🏼grateful for you beauty!!“

Other realtors, as well as Chrishell’s partner G-Flip, left comments as they complimented the three girls, as well as gushed about Emma’s sweet words to her “bestie for life”.

Chrishell’s celebration with friends, including Oppenheim brothers

View Instagram Post

Days before her actual birthday, Chrishell went out to celebrate her last day being 40. Little did she know, that instead of celebrating it with her best friend Emma and good friend (and ex-boyfriend) Jason Oppenheim, she would receive the “best” surprise.

The big day had the attendance of the familiar Oppenheim Group faces such as Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz, Chelsea Lazkani, and the Oppenheim brothers. No, it wasn’t a season five reunion.

Sharing a few pictures as well as her raw reaction with her 3.7 million Instagram followers, she wrote: “So my actual bday is Thursday, July 21st, & thought I was just going to dinner with @emmahernan. Bday elves Emma & @jasonoppenheim coordinated the absolute BEST early bday surprise!“

To her surprise, she first saw her good friend Nina Parker and was the rest of her pals as she entered the restaurant.

Chrishell then concluded: “I love you all SO much!! Had an absolute blast-my 1st ever surprise bday party! My lil emo cancer heart is soooo grateful for the best friends a girl could have.“