Emma Hernan's friendship with Chrishell's partner G-Flip melts our hearts











There’s nothing better than seeing your partner having a close friendship with one of your best friends. Emma Hernan‘s friendship with Chrishell Stause’s G-Flip is ultimate bestie goals – and we’re here for it.

Following her breakup with Jason Oppenheim days before Christmas, the popular realtor kept her love life low-key for some time. However, In the reunion of season five of Selling Sunset, Chrishell surprised co-stars and viewers at home by revealing a relationship with non-binary Australian musician, G-Flip.

Starting as a love interest in the singer’s music video, the two developed feelings for each other. Since then, Chrishell and G-Flip have become inseparable and have traveled parts of the world together.

As Chrishell gushes over her close friendship with Emma Hernan and vice versa, it’s heartwarming to see how well she gets on with G-Flip.

Emma Hernan and G-Flip’s friendship

‘The best squad’

On March 19, the popular trio enjoyed the opening of West Hollywood’s LAVO Ristorante with friends. Emma described them as “the best squad.”

Showing different stages of the dinner, the popular realtor had a lot of fun with her friends. Featuring “the hottest crew,” it became the first post for G-Flip, Chrishell, and Emma, on the page.

Sharing her adventures with followers, she wrote: “If your night doesn’t start like the first photo and end like the last, you’re not doing it right!!!”

Matching outfits

Best friends that match together, stay together – and who said there needs to be a special occasion to dress up? Together with the “best squad”, Emma dressed up in full leather – and so did G.

One thing for sure is that from that night, the squad had a blast. Wearing matching outfits, Chrishell and Emma even had to top it all off by having similar hairstyles.

Keeping with the theme, but without losing the touch of G, the Australian singer became the perfect partner in crime for their beau.

“You know the party is good when the cops show up to shut you down, but want to stay and take pictures instead!!!… In all fairness, I think our matching leather outfits worked to our advantage,” Emma captioned.

“A friend as cool as you”

On September 23, Emma celebrated the birthday of her coolest friend. She also penned the sweetest birthday message.

The post included photos of the two stars, as well as her best friend and G-Flip’s partner, Chrishell. From dinners together to bull riding to attending the Emmy Awards together, Emma shared her love for her “cool” friend.

In a message to G-Flip, the reality star wrote: “If I would have told my nerdy 11-year-old self that I would have a friend as cool as you one day I would have never believed it!!”

Responding to the message, G wrote: “AWWWW sweet sweet Emma. This is so lovely of you! Thank you lovely. Can’t wait to see you when I’m back x.”

Aren’t they simply GOALS?

