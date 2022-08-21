











G-Flip can’t stop bragging about Selling Sunset’s bombshell, Chrishell Stause. In last season’s reunion, the realtor announced her romantic relationship with the Australian musician. Since the two made their relationship official last year, G-flip has gushed about their girl.

Who’s excited about Selling Sunset? Now that the popular Netflix reality series Selling Sunset has begun filming its sixth season, Chrishell has started sharing snippets of the filming process and the stunning outfits fans will be seeing her rocking.

Fame, drama, and a lot of love. The new season promises to bring a lot of entertainment as the realtors head over to win their millions into selling the most exclusive homes in Hollywood. As Chrishell posts more photos and videos behind the scenes, amongst all the comments, G-Flip stands out the most.

About last night in Selling Sunset

View Instagram Post

On August 21, Chrishell updated her social media account with a series of photos of herself and bestie Emma Hernan as both stars have begun filming for the upcoming and awaited season six of Netflix’s Selling Sunset.

Celebrating her Friday mood heading off into the weekend, the 41-year-old realtor shared the first days of filming with her 3.7 million Instagram followers.

As she wrote an unbuttoned blue ribbed-cropped long-sleeve shirt and a blue leather skirt, she wrote in her caption: “About last night with @emmahernan. Remembered to tag everything for you all! What are you guys up to this weekend?”

Accumulating more than 70k in a few hours, fans are ready to see Chrishell reacting to the drama in The Oppenheim house.

G-Flip swoons over Chrishell Stause’s post

Naturally, hundreds of fans have left comments complimenting the reality star. Both her followers and Selling Sunset stars have left words appreciating her beauty. Other fans were praising the friendship between Emma and Chrishell, as both have become each other’s rocks ever since Chrishell entered The Oppenheim Group in season four.

One fan wrote: “Stunning.”

A second one penned: “Slaying the outfit love you so much can’t wait for the next season of selling sunsets.”

A fan predicted for next season: “Double trouble. The most gorgeous duo.”

Bestie Emma Hernan couldn’t miss the chance to express her love for her close friend: “My daily dose of vitamin C is better than anyone else’s vitamin C!!!!! You=BEST VITAMIN C IN THE [WORLD]!!!!!”

However, her partner G-Flip has swept all the comments, while complementing their partner, they said: “Legit the most stunning human to grace the planet.”

Chrishell’s Selling Sunset journey

View Instagram Post

Bringing on the drama and selling the sunsets worth to be millions of dollars, the reality star quickly became a fan favorite for many. During her run in the series, Chrishell was in a romantic relationship with founder Jason Oppenheim.

However, things didn’t last long for the two, and season five shows the rise and fall of their relationship. Also featured are her new friendships that were created along the way and close bond with Emma.

Announcing Selling Sunset had begun filming its new scenes, Chrishell took to Instagram to share a photo from inside her walk-in-closet. She captioned the post: “Giving you sound bites to argue over since 2019.”

The new season will bring on a new take on Chrishell’s professional and personal life, as she has been in a new relationship with G-Flip for several months.

