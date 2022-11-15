Heather defends Chrishell as trolls slam 'inappropriate' dress at baby shower











Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae El Moussa came to the rescue after comments slammed co-star Chrishell Stausse‘s choice of dress during the Winter Wonderland-themed baby shower for her unborn son.

Heather and her husband Tarek El Moussa are expecting a baby boy together. To mark the celebration, the couple threw a Winter Wonderland-themed baby shower. The big celebration was attended by some of her Selling Sunset co-stars and her closest friends.

Describing the day to be “perfect”, Heather ended up leaving a message underneath Chrishell Stause’s Instagram after her co-star received comments about dressing inappropriately for the occasion.

Heather Rae ‘showered with love’

On November 13, Heather and Tarek celebrated the baby shower of their baby son. Although the event was ‘girls only’ for the Selling Sunset star, he couldn’t resist appearing when it was over to see his wife.

Her due date is in early 2023, so special friends and family gathered to mark the occasion at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California.

Dinner and poolside mocktails were enjoyed by her closest friends and Selling Sunset co-stars. These included Davina Potratz, Emma Hernan, Nicole Young, Bre Tiesi, and Chrishell Stausse.

The next day, the popular realtor shared several images on its Instagram account. The 35-year-old described the day being a “magical day filled with so much love”.

Even though it was a ladies-only event, Tarek later admitted to having “crashed” the shower to get a glimpse of his “glowing” wife.

Chrishell Stause’s dress sparked debate but Heather came to the rescue

On the same day Heather shared the first pictures of her big day, Chrishell took to Instagram to share with her 3.6 million followers a different angle of her look. She also wrote a message for her friend, with whom she has had a close relationship since joining The Oppenheim Group.

“Had the BEST time celebrating @theheatherraeelmoussa for her baby shower yesterday!! So fun,” she captioned.

However, fans were unhappy with the realtor’s choice of dress, and claimed it as “inappropriate for a baby shower.”

Coming to the rescue, Heather defended her friend: “@chrishell.stause dress was beautiful and I loved it. My shower was meant to be FUN and the only ‘dress code required was blue, white or silver for the winter theme.'”

In another paragraph, she said: “Who cares what my friends wore?? They are all beautiful and I want them to feel empowered.”

Hours later, Heather posted another carousel of images of posing with her friends. She captioned it: “I told my girls the theme was Winter Wonderland and omg they got the assignment & did not mess around!!!”

Reality Titbit and GRV Media have reached out to Chrishell Stause’s representatives for comment.

