Inside Chrishell Stause's incredible closet 'palace' with stunning chandelier













Selling Sunset bombshell Chrishell Stause has given fans a glimpse into her stunning closet – which has a enormous chandelier hanging from the ceiling.

The 40-year-old star posted a video inside her walk-in closet (which could be as big as some small apartments) on social media.

It comes after the star began posting less snaps and information online after she enjoyed herself too much for her recent birthday. But she’s come back with a bang, including her closet renovation.

The Netflix star managed to show followers inside her impressive clothes collection and where they’re stored though – and we can’t get enough.

Inside Chrishell Stause’s impressive closet

View Instagram Post

In the clip, which plays Lizzo’s ‘I Love You B***h’ song in the background sees the former soap star dancing and smiling in the middle of the room. She starts by speaking to the camera: “OK. Closet reveal. Let’s go!”

The camera then pans across the room, boasting with neutral tones and lots of light. A large chest of drawers sits in the middle of the space as an island, and a vanity mirror with a dressing table is situated on one side.

The walls are lined with shelves and racks full of colorful clothes – hello color-coded organization – and there is even a dedicated shoe corner with almost two dozen shelves lined with items.

Chrishell captioned the clip with: “Closet reveal! With renovations on a space or with yourself, it won’t be easy- but it will be worth it! You’ve seen man caves and she sheds…. Welcome to the 🐱Palace 😜😉”.

She also used the hashtags Motional Monday and Under Construction, perhaps teasing that a few more changes may be underway.

Fans are obsessed with the ‘beautiful’ reveal

The post, which received 20,000 likes in just one day, saw followers obsessing over the new space.

One fan wrote: “Omg, omg, omg! Have been so excited for this reveal! It’s beautiful! Everything I wished and hope for 😂❤️😍 Enjoy Queen!”

A second added: “It’s literally you in closet form 😂 SO worth the wait! 😍”

And a third asked: “Do you ever wear anything twice? Serious question lol.”

This is likely due to Chrishell’s killer fashion looks and photo shoots appearing unique every single time.

Would you want a killer walk-in closet like Chrishell? Let us know in the comments below!

