The world is celebrating October 31, and the cast of Selling Sunset is having a blast this weekend.

One year after initially meeting, Chrishell and G-Flip have enjoyed the scary festivities ahead of their first anniversary. Before setting off to a star-studded event in Beverly Hills, the couple decided to swap outfits and dress up as each other.

Chrishell Stause and G-Flip transform into each other for Halloween

On October 29, Chrishell and G-Flip took to Instagram to share the hilarious pairing. Ever curious how G-Flip would look in a pink dress? Now is your chance. The realtor uploaded cute videos on her Instagram Stories here.

The Selling Sunset star and Australian musician have opposing fashion styles – Chrishell chooses dresses and colorful patterns, while G-Flip has more of a relaxed and comfortable style.

Sharing the images, Chrishell added G-Flip’s song titled GAY 4 ME featuring Lauren Sanderson.

While Chrishell has been seen in different types of outfits on Red Carpets and events, fans were shocked to see the Australian singer in a dress, heels, and with a full face of makeup.

A fan tweeted: “No like I FR had to do a double take Chrishell and G Flip won Halloween idc.”

“Chrishell and G Flip won Halloween omg,” another fan commented.

One wrote: “Sorry but Chrishell and G-Flip dressing like each other for Halloween rules.”

Celebrating Halloween at Casamigos

Later in the evening, the couple changed their outfits and chose new directions for a night out. They attended the star-studded event in Beverly Hills hosted by Casamigos.

The couple were accompanied by close friend, Emma Hernan. Similarly to actress Megan Fox, she dressed up as Pamela Anderson but as her Baywatch character, CJ

This time, 41-year-old Chrishell transformed into a sexy skeleton as she wore a bodysuit and a matching pair of thigh socks. On the other side, her partner went more for a scary rock star vibe with a Hack Skellington smile drawn on their face.

The Casamigos event saw the attendance of many Hollywood faces, including Megan Fox and MGK, Paris Hilton, Rebel Wilson, and Tyga, among others.

