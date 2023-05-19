Chrisleys divorce rumors are on the rise after Savannah shared an ‘official statement’ to her Facebook on May 18. Her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley are serving 12 and seven years in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion.

Savannah Chrisley recently reacted to nasty rumors about her parent’s marriage. However, just days after, she posted an “official statement” with a heartbroken emoji to social media which had fans slightly confused.

The Chrisley Knows Best star has been vocal about how her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are doing as they serve time in separate prisons. Now, she addresses the Chrisleys divorce rumors surrounding the family.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Chrisleys divorce rumors circulate

Chrisleys divorce rumors have circulated for weeks, but they were heightened when Savannah shared a Facebook post on May 18. She wrote, “Official statement on rumors my parents are getting DIVORCED,” with a broken heart emoji.

In less than 24 hours, over 1,000 people had liked the post, which also had over 500 shares and more than 800 comments, from both concerned and dismissive fans. Many back Savannah by saying the rumors aren’t true.

The speculation comes amid the idea that Todd Chrisley and Julie’s marriage is strained in prison, especially as they are spending years apart. This Mother’s Day marked Julie’s first in prison, as her children shared tributes online.

Chrisley Knows Best star shuts down rumors

Savannah shared a link next to her post, which suggested the official statement was included there. Those who click on the link are taken to a Celebuzz article that mentions her Mother’s Day message to Julie.

The article itself doesn’t share the actual statement addressing her parents’ divorce rumors, but it does share a section of the caption from her Instagram post. The upload states:

To clear up NASTY rumors from people who would love nothing more than to see my family torn apart – my parents are MADLY in love with each other and will come out of this trial even stronger and more in love than before.

So no, Todd and Julie are not getting divorced, despite the confusing post which had Chrisley Knows Best viewers concerned for their marriage. Many of her loved ones and fans have said she shouldn’t need to address the rumor.

Todd and Julie Chrisley: Timeline

Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie married on May 25, 1996, while Julie was nine months pregnant with their first child. This was Todd’s second marriage following six years with Teresa Terry from 1990 to 1996.

They welcomed their son Chase that same year. On a March episode of the couple’s podcast Chrisley Confessions, Todd recalled the first time he met Julie when they had a mutual friend.

“She walked into my friend’s house, and it was during the winter months, and I remember when she walked in and she smiled, I thought, ‘She has got the most beautiful smile I have ever seen,'” Todd said.

He added, “She’s the only woman who has ever literally touched my soul.” They now have three kids, Chase, Savannah, and Grayson Chrisley, and have been married for at least 27 years so far.

Photo by Rick Diamond/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM