These clues hint that Shayne Jansen and Chrissie Wunna are ‘secretly dating’













Shayne Jansen rose to fame as a participant on Love is Blind season 2. He became a Netflix star in 2022 as he attempted to find love in a social experiment. Shayne walked down the aisle with Natalie Lee. But since the show has wrapped, it seems that he’s dating someone new.

Chicago-based realtor Shayne has accumulated many fans since his appearance on Love is Blind. He now has an Instagram following on its way to 500K and it looks like he’s not only catching the eye of Netflix viewers but UK-based actress Chrissie Wunna looks to be a fan of Shayne, too.

Shayne says fans should “stay tuned” regarding his dating life

After Shayne Jansen and Natalie Lee’s romance didn’t work out on Love is Blind, the two gave their relationship another go but after two attempts at love together, they called it quits by the time the Love is Blind reunion was filmed.

Taking to Instagram Stories in March 2022, Shayne held a Q and A opportunity for his followers.

One of his Instagram followers asked: “Are you dating?“

Shayne replied “Stay tuned” with a side eyes emoji which insinuates that a dating announcement may be on its way.

Chrissie Wunna and Shayne Jansen flirt on Instagram

When it comes to the mystery woman that Shayne may be dating, his Instagram followers may have already noticed that he and actress Chrissie Wunna have been commenting on one another’s posts.

On March 12th, 2022, Shayne commented a red love heart emoji on Chrissie’s Instagram post to which she replied: “Love you SJ“.

Chrissie also commented on Shayne’s recent Instagram posts with love heart emojis.

Love certainly appears to be in the air between the two reality stars via IG!

Who is Chrissie Wunna?

By now, everyone knows who Shayne Jansen is, given his popularity after appearing on Love is Blind.

However, some may not know who Chrissie Wunna is. She’s a UK-based actress who currently appears on a daytime TV show called Steph’s Packed Lunch.

Chrissie has 35.8K followers on Instagram @chrissiewunna and a further 42K on Twitter. She also has a YouTube channel with over 14K followers.

She’s 41 years old and hails from Doncaster in the north of England. Chrissie has two children named Junior and Ruby.

