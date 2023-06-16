Chrissy Teigen has set the record straight on plastic surgery speculations after a number of trolls claimed that she has a “new face”.

The former model and cookbook author has never been shy to call out online trolls on social media over false rumors or media reports written about her or her family.

The 37-year-old television personality is a mom of daughter Luna, 7, and son Miles, 5, and she recently welcomed daughter Esti with former The Voice judge and musician John Legend.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

Chrissy Teigen responds to “new face” rumors

Chrissy Teigen has set the record straight on plastic surgery rumors surrounding her. On Thursday (June 15, 2023), the mother of three shared a screenshot of an Instagram user who claimed that the star had a “new face”.

The post said that it was out of “mean intentions” and had the purpose to discuss “overfill and its possible consequences” using an older and more recent picture of Chrissy.

The Cravings author slammed the “plastic surgery criticism” and attributed the seemingly fuller look of her cheeks to recent weight gain.

“No mean intentions?” Chrissy questioned, clapping back at online trolls. “But [you are] saying this could be your face if you do it wrong?”

The model went on to call the troll a “piece of s**t” and added: “I gained weight”.

Chrissy called out hateful comments

In a follow-up Instagram Story, Chrissy appeared to call out hateful comments and she uploaded a screenshot with reactions from online users.

One user’s comment read: “She was beautiful before. Not sure why she destroyed her face like that.”

Another asked: “Why do these celebrities want puffy cheeks?” while someone else wrote: “She’s got the face she deserves.”

Chrissy shared a caption over the comments and wrote: “Thanks for this @beautybydrkay.”

Chrissy hit back at surrogacy claims

The model was forced to defend herself from online trolls earlier in May after some claimed that she welcomed her daughter Esti via a surrogate.

Chrissy took to her Instagram Stories and shared a candid picture of Esti’s delivery at the hospital after welcoming her via a C-section.

Chrissy announced that she was pregnant in August 2022 two years after she and John lost their son Jack at 20 weeks due to a pregnancy complication in 2020.