











Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s adorable family is expanding as the star shared news of her pregnancy. But she’s admitted that making the announcement was difficult for her given the devastating stillbirth she suffered a couple of years ago.

Model and TV presenter Chrissy and All Of Me singer John share children Luna, six, and Miles, four, and often share glimpses of their super cute family life on Instagram.

The couple is now thrilled to be welcoming another child, but of course will never forget the one they tragically lost.

Happy news

Chrissy took to Instagram last night to reveal her pregnancy.

Posing in a pair of black knickers and a cropped T-shirt, she displayed her blossoming baby bump by standing side on in the mirror to snap a photo.

In her caption, Chrissy opened up about how she’d been nervous about sharing the news after the tough time she went through in 2020.

She told her loyal fans: “the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, “ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce” but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.

“I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

Her fans and famous friends rushed to share their love and messages of congratulations.

Queer Eye’s Tan France wrote: “Yay!! I’m so, so happy for you guys, love”.

Actress and reality star Malika Haww told her: “Congrats!!!”

And actress Lily James left a string of heart emojis in the comments section.

Chrissy and John suffered devastating stillbirth

On October 1, 2020, Chrissy took to Instagram to share the devastating news that she and John had lost their baby.

She was praised for her raw honesty after sharing a picture of herself consumed by grief and crying as she perched on the edge of a hospital bed.

Explaining what had happened, she wrote: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

Within the heartbreaking post, Chrissy said that while she and John had always waited until their babies were born before settling on a name, they had began referring to the little one growing inside of her as Jack.

She added: “So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.

“To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

Chrissy thanked everyone who had supported them and said how grateful she and her husband are to have their babies in their lives.

She concluded: “But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

Never forget

One year later, Chrissy reflected on their loss, sharing a picture of herself tear-stained and lying in a hospital bed while John comforted her.

She said losing her son was the “greatest pain” she could ever imagine – but that it had shown her that she can survive anything.

She went on: “i didn’t get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle. they told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn’t started yet. mom and dad love you forever.”

For immediate grief support, call 1-800-221-7437 First Candle. Counsellors are available 24/7. For families who have suffered the loss of a baby through miscarriage, stillbirth, or early infant death. A community for anyone who experiences the tragic death of a baby. You can also get in touch with SupportingMamas here.