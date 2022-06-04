Kim Kardashian compares losing weight for Met Gala to Christian Bale movie transformations













Kim Kardashian channelled her inner Marilyn Monroe at this year’s Met Gala as she donned the late filmstar’s 1962 Happy Birthday Mr President dress at the prestigious fashion event.

While the star was seen to take the dress for a spin six decades after Marilyn, at the time, Kim opened up about how she drastically lost weight to fit in the dress.

Kim has spoken out on her weight loss to fit the dress again this week as she compared her losing weight for Met Gala to Christian Bale’s movie transformations.

Kim Kardashian her transformation to Christian Bale

At the 2022 Met Gala, Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe’s famous Happy Birthday dress, which the late star had worn while singing at former president John F Kennedy’s birthday celebrations in 1962.

While she walked the carpet, Kim was seen to wear a white fur shawl covering the back of the dress, which, as per the Daily Mail, was because the dress was unable to zip up at the back.

At the time, Kim revealed she had lost a total of 16 pounds to fit in the dress, which could not be altered.

Following the fashion event, the reality star has defended slimming down to fit the dress and this week spoke out again about losing weight for the gown in a new interview with The New York Times.

While chatting with the publication, she compared her weight loss to be similar to that of Christian Bale, who, throughout his career, has transformed himself for several different movie roles.

She explained: “To me it was like, ‘OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.’ Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It’s all the same to me.”

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Photo by Gotham/Getty Images

Christian Bale’s movie transformations have seen him both lose and gain weight

Over the years, Christian Bale has become well-known for his body transformations gaining and losing weight for past roles.

One of his most shocking transformations was for his role in the 2004 film The Machinist. In the film, his character Trevor Reznik, was supposed to be emaciated after suffering from chronic insomnia.

Bale ended up losing a 62 pounds for the film and, as per ScreenRant, was just 120 pounds during filming.

Almost a decade later, Christian Bale transformed himself for his role in the 2013 film American Hustle. While reflecting on his role to USA Today, he explained he gained over 40 pounds going from 185 to 228 for the part.

In recent years, Bale has spoken out about not going under any drastic body transformations in the future due to health concerns.

In an interview with CBS Morning in 2019, he explained: “I keep saying I’m done with it, I really think I’m done with it, yeah.”

He also mentioned its impact on his health to The Sunday Times’ Culture magazine in the same year as he added: “I can’t keep doing it. I really can’t. My mortality is staring me in the face.”

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images