Christina Haack's son with Tarek is now in recovery after emergency surgery













Christina Hall (née Haack) and Tarek El Moussa’s son, Brayden, is now in recovery after not one but two emergency surgeries. As per both of his parents’ Instagram pages, Brayden is now on the mend and in “good spirits“.

Tarek and Christina were the former house flipping couple on HGTV’s Flip or Flop and while they both had a knack for flipping houses it turned out that their marriage was eventually a flop. Despite not being together anymore and marrying new partners, Christina and Tarek have managed to be there for their young son in May 2022.

What happened to Christina Haack’s son?

On May 8th 2022, Tarek El Moussa took to Instagram to share that his six-year-old son, Brayden, “was extremely sick last night” and that his mom, Christina, “took him to the emergency room“.

Christina also shared a photo of her son in hospital and wrote that it had been a “scary 12 hours for us parents and step-parents.”

Explaining what Brayden had to have done in an emergency operation, Christina wrote: “After being admitted to the ER, Brayden had to have an emergency appendectomy as well as removal of Meckel’s diverticulum early this morning.“

How is Brayden El Moussa now?

After having two emergency surgeries, Tarek and Christina’s son is now recovering.

Tarek wrote on IG that his son: “…had to have his appendix removed and also we found out he has something rare called Meckel’s diverticulum. Both issues were surgically removed and he’s recovering overnight with his mom.”

The Cleveland Clinic writes that Meckel’s diverticulum is “an outpouching or bulge in the lower part of the small intestine. The bulge is congenital (present at birth) and is a leftover of the umbilical cord. Meckel’s diverticulum is the most common congenital defect of the gastrointestinal tract” with 2-3% of people having it.

Christina and Tarek thank doctors and nurses

After letting their followers and fans know that Brayden, 6, is on the mend, Christina and Tarek both added to their Instagram posts some thanks to the doctors and nurses that operated on, and nursed their son back to health.

Tarek wrote that the whole family banded together “to get through it” adding: “Thank you to the amazing Doctors and nurses who took such incredible care of our boy.“

Christina wrote in her caption: “The entire staff at Mission Hospital was amazing and we are all grateful it was caught early.“

