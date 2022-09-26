Christine Brown left Sister Wives for Utah but will always 'love' Robyn











After 27 years of marriage, Sister Wives’ Christine and Kody Brown announced their divorce last November, however, during the Sister Wives Season 17 premiere on September 11, we saw that Christine will still be a key cast member on the show as the pair navigate their divorce.

During the premiere, we saw that the main issue in their relationship was where Christine wanted to move. The reality star expressed her desire to move to Utah with Truley, their youngest child. “I don’t know how to make it function as a family,” Christine told Kody. “I don’t know how to stay here in Flagstaff.”

However, they appear to have figured it out as Christine is now thriving in her new home and is considering dating again. She also expressed how despite them not being together, she will “always love” Kody. Check it out.

Christine moved to Salt Lake City

With several of Christine and Kody’s older children calling Utah home, it was a natural choice for her to move there. So she did! According to Bustle, Christine now lives in Salt Lake City. During a recent interview with People she said:

We got here and that night when I went to bed, I realized I was home. It was just like that. And I got to start over again and it was exciting and it was new and so scary because I had no idea what to expect, but I was so excited. I remember feeling hope for the first time in a long time because I just got to take my life on my own and go. It was wonderful.

Since her divorce and move, aside from still appearing on Sister Wives, she has also taken up some new hobbies, including filming kitchen projects for TLC’s Cooking with Just Christine.

Christine still spends a lot of time with her former sister wife, Janelle Brown, despite her still living in Arizona.

Christine is considering monogamous dating

During the same interview with People, Christine opened up about her future dating prospects and said that she is thinking about dating — but only when the time is right.

The biggest revelation of the interview was that this time Christine will be trying monogamous dating as it seems she is done with being polyamorous for the time being. Christine opened up saying:

I would love to date. I love the idea of the end having a romantic partner. But I talked to Truely about it the other day and she’s like, ‘Mom, I really like our life how it is now.’ Down the road. I’m just going to let fate take care of that one.

Christine says she will “always love” Robyn Brown

Christine also opened up to InTouchWeekly about her relationship with former sister wife Robyn Brown amid feud rumors following her split from ex-husband Kody Brown.

During a clip released by TLC, Christine spoke about Robyn and Mykelti (Christine’s daughter) and how they have a “very special bond,” Christine, 50, said in a clip released by TLC ahead of the Sunday, September 25, episode. She went on:

When Robyn came into the family she immediately just embraced Mykelti, and I’ll always, always love and respect Robyn for her relationship with Mykelti.

Mykelti went on to elaborate on her close relationship with Kody’s fourth wife. The reality star said:

I moved in with Robyn when my dad and Robyn were first courting because she needed some help with the kids for school, and around the house, so I lived with her for a few months. That’s why I’m still so close to Robyn and her kids, is because of just that special time that just us had together.

WATCH SISTER WIVES SEASON 17 ON TLC ON DISCOVERY+ FROM SEPTEMBER 11, 2022

