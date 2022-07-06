











A reality star, entrepreneur, and a ‘Boss B***h’ realtor. Now, she just walked for Balenciaga’s show, she’s the iconic Christine Quinn, everyone.

For Balenciaga’s Haute Couture’s AW22 collection, the 33-year-old joined supermodels like Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell and the famous faces of Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, and Kim Kardashian on June 5.

The show also had the presence of many A-list celebrities sitting in their front rows such as the likes of rapper Offset, Euphoria‘s Alexa Demie, Kris Jenner and North West. There was also South Korean singer CL and of course, US Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour. We can’t forget iconic Anna.

From Oppenheim’s West Hollywood to Paris Haute Couture, Christine Quinn proves how to be a boss!

Christine Quinn makes catwalk debut for Balenciaga

On July 5, Christine Quinn was one of the familiar faces who walked for Balenciaga’s Fall Winter 2022 couture show. The event was held at the historic salons at 10 Avenue George V in the French capital.

Despite seeing its regular supermodel figures, the glamourous show brought up a few of its ambassadors to walk at the end of the show. The realtor alongside Kim Kardashian made their debut couture walks for the prestigious brand.

The 33-year-old wore a gorgeous mini-dress with silver sequins and a flowing trail accentuating her tiny waist. It was paired up with black tights, black gloves, and a pair of black pointed-toe heels.

Fans ‘gasping’

The realtor has publicly spoken about her love for the brand (sometimes daily!). Only last month, she was invited to a few of their shows as a guest. Now, she joined as part of the fashion show, and the fans are loving it.

Fans of the realtor have taken to Twitter to share their first impressions as they complimented the reality star on ‘slaying it’ despite it being her first time.

The 33-year-old, who was just fan-gushing about being sat next to Anna Wintour last month, was now walking as the Vogue Editor-in-Chief sat in the front row. What a moment to remember.

Christine Quinn walked for Balenciaga 🥺 love that for her! — CHINA MONROE (@chinamon_oe) July 6, 2022

im sorry christine quinn walked balenciaga? — louis (@pikalouis) July 6, 2022

CHRISTINE QUINN WALKING BALENCIAGA COUTURE I GASPED — guilherme (@peressguilherm) July 6, 2022

Kim Kardashian hits the runway

Opposing Christine’s outfit, Kim Kardashian wore a pair of black skin-tight pants poots (pants-boots). Yes, those that fans have been seeing non-stop on her Instagram feed. She also wore a black tight corset, which covered both of her arms. Lastly, a shiny silk skirt was wrapped around her waist.

Of course, momager Kris Jenner and the reality star’s number one supporter and daughter North West were there. They sat alongside celebs to witness her making history as the second Kar-Jenner to walk in the Parisienne stages, following her supermodel sister Kendall Jenner.

The 41-year-old beauty mogul, who is no stranger to being dripped in Balenciaga, was appointed as their brand ambassador earlier this year following Justin Bieber.