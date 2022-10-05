Christine Quinn 'feeling unholy' but fans are amazed at her 'stunning' looks











Former Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn’s fashion game has always been strong, and now the reality queen joked she was ‘feeling unholy’ in her latest outfit.

Christine Quinn has been a popular attendee at this year’s fashion weeks, which has taken place in New York, London, Milan, and Paris.

On Saturday, the 33-year-old looked stunning in black at the Mônot Womenswear fashion show in Paris. Yes, the same show that Doja Cat appeared in with her face painted blue and white.

Christine Quinn ‘feeling unholy’ in Mônot outfit

View Instagram Post

On October 4, the former Selling Sunset realtor star took to Instagram to share another one of her adventures during Paris Fashion Week – Christine Quinn for Mônot.

Days later after the show, the reality star posted a short video dancing to Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ tune, Unholy. The star wore a long, tight black skirt with a slit, as well as a long-sleeve, off-the-shoulder top showing her midriff.

To complete the look, she wore silver jewelry while her blonde locks were securely tied into a ponytail with silver strands.

“Feeling Unholy,” she wrote in her caption.

Seeing Christine’s success in the fashion industry, fans didn’t hesitate to flood the comments section with compliments.

Fans appeared ‘obsessed’ with the blonde bombshell’s look, with others following the song’s theme by joking about taking them to church for ‘seeing something unholy’.

Several told Christine she looked “stunning”.

One fan commented: “The slay is absolutely unreal.”

“Let’s give a hand to the new queen of fashion,” another penned.

A third follower wrote: “You are out of this world.”

Christine’s love for Balenciaga

View Instagram Post

Attending the shows of Jacquemus, Schiaparelli, Valentino, and Mônot, the estate agent had to make one last stop for Balenciaga. Earlier this year, Christine made her catwalk debut for the brand alongside the likes of Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa.

Celebrating Fashion Week, she attended the show in what was most likely the comfiest outfit ever worn during the hectic week. Matching the theme of this year’s spring/summer collection, Christine sat in the front row with a distressed hoodie, skinny jeans, and thigh-high black boots.

Of course, to make a bold statement, the star wore a thick Balenciaga necklace, matching with a ring on the right middle finger.

“I would love to be a creative director,” Christine told WWD after the show. “In addition to that, I also love walking and runway modeling. So it’s definitely not the last time you guys see me on the catwalk.”

WATCH SELLING SUNSET SEASONS 1-5 ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK