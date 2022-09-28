Christine Quinn hailed 'golden goddess' in dazzling designer mini dress











Christine Quinn might not be on the new series of Selling Sunset, but she is surely killing her fashion game. The realtor traveled to Milan for Fashion Week, and her dress transformed her into a ‘Golden Barbie’

For Donatella Versace’s latest Spring Summer 2023 collection, the famous designer went for a Dark Gothic Goddess theme.

The night saw the attendance of the former Selling Sunset star as well as Ashley Graham, Heart Evangelista, Lily James, and Normani amongst other celebrities. Paris Hilton made history by also walking the runway.

Despite the entire collection being black and purple, Christine chose gold. Completing the look with a smokey dark eyeshadow, Christine came through shining the brightest.

Ever since she departed from the Netflix series, fans have shown support for their favorite ‘villain’. She now embarks on a new journey in the fashion industry – and she’s having the time of her life.

Giving ‘golden goddess’ vibes in Milan

On September 28, Christine took to Instagram to share a sneak peek with 3.3 million followers of her experience in the city of fashion. Showing off her extravagant golden look during the show and at the after-party, the realtor surely turned the heads in her stunning dress.

In the gallery of photos, the reality star included snaps and short videos of the after-party. The mom-of-one also succeeded in getting some snaps with Vanessa Hudgens, Lily James, and Normani.

The 33-year-old wrote in her caption: “Thank you so much for the hospitality @donatella_versace. It was such an honor to be at your beautiful home.”

Slaying through the night, Christine’s fans complimented her looks for the night. Many agreed that the mogul looked like a “goddess” while living her best life.

One fan commented: “A gold goddess in heels!”. Another followed: “Golden Barbie.”

Another third follower wrote: “Keep living your best life girl.”

Highlighting her impact on the fashion world, a third fan penned: “You were never meant for selling sunset.”

Christine Quinn takes couture

For the past couple of months, Christine has been traveling around the world. Dressed to impress, the former Netflix star has been attending shows for Balenciaga, Jacquemus, Alexander Wang, and Versace.

Closing a chapter in Selling Sunset to focus on her independent real estate agency, the star is now more available to explore her fashion style, attend prestigious catwalks, and even make friends with supermodels.

Following her attendance at the Versace Spring Summer 2023’s show and new outfit, the blonde bombshell went backstage and rushed to hug her new friend and famous model, Gigi Hadid’s younger sister, Bella.

Describing it a “magical night”, she said to be “proud of all my supermodel babies”.

In June, Christine had the opportunity to make her catwalk debut for Balenciaga alongside the likes of Dua Lipa and Kim Kardashian.

