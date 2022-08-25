Christine Quinn hailed 'purple vixen' as she embraces inner vampire vibes













Christine Quinn has been hailed a purple vixen queen after she was spotted slaying her latest daring outfit on Instagram.

The Selling Sunset star, who has been showing more of her chic side with fans since season five, often receives praise over her ‘fit choices.

The 33-year-old was channelling her inner vampire with a dark plum lipstick and lacey chain necklace.

The mum-of-one looked sensational in the Tom Ford jumpsuit, as RHONJ’s Melissa Gorga called her a ‘purple vixen’.

In the Instagram photo dump, the star showed off her outfit from all angles, as she held a small black-and-white Sephora bag – it was hard to miss. Carrying a black and purple bag on her shoulder, which matched her necklace and dark shades, any surface is a catwalk for Christine.

One fan wrote: “This look is everything,” as a second said, “Major slay”, in regard to her bright outfit.

Another follower complimented the actress on her talents, adding: “Beauty, brains and ALL business”.

Whereas a fourth simply wanted to declare: “The most beautiful Queen”. Then someone noted: “Fabulous head to toe”.

Christine Quinn and Christian Cowan

Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

It comes after the star is set to work alongside British designer Christian Cowan, reports Mail Online.

The star, who is keeping a lot of the details hush-hush, wore a gorgeous lavender dress and shared photos online.

The dramatic number had a large ruffled sleeve that fell off-the-shoulder, and had two strings of pearls running vertically down the mini dress.

It also had a huge train that followed behind her.

It appears the reality star was preparing for a photo shoot and getting ready to show off the outfit.

