











Christine Quinn makes history attending the SS23 Balenciaga Show after the luxury fashion brand in its first New York show after 19 years. However, what impressed the public more was the iconic moment shared with Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour.

In Balenciaga’s guest list iconic celebs of the Hollywood industry get an invite. The attendance of Selling Sunset’s star Christine Quinn became a surprising one for fans, as the brand added new guests to their VIP list.

Christine Quinn with Anna Wintour

The 33-year-old Selling Sunset star wowed fans with her outfit during an appearance at Balenciaga’s 2023 Spring Collection inside the New York Stock Exchange.

Sharing her experience with the Spanish luxury fashion house, the entrepreneur had the chance to take a picture with the iconic Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour. Also, she posed with Euphoria’s star Alexa Demie.

“Anna Wintour @balenciaga,” she simply captioned. I mean, that’s Anna Wintour. That’s the caption.

Glamorous as ever, not only did she have the chance to hang out with the one and only Anna Wintour, but with J Balvin, Kanye West, Meghan Thee Stallion, and other A-list celebrities.

Fans are loving her success – “She is the moment”

Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Fans of Selling Sunset’s villain have been leaving comments praising the reality TV star. Most of her fans called her “an icon” for being photographed with Anna Wintour. But not just that, other fans threw different shorts of compliments as Christine makes another milestone in her career.

“Anna Wintour rarely takes her glasses off! @thechristinequinn .. you are the moment!!,” a fan pointed out.

A second fan wrote: “Now it’s a MOMENT.”

“I literally cannot! You are stunning 😍😍😍,” another added.

Fans on Twitter also commented on the reality TV star’s big moves and gushed about how far she has gone.

“Christine Quinn literally manifested her entire life and made that s*** happen like sitting among top celebrities at the Balenciaga Spring 2023 fashion show literally on the trading floor of the NYSE I cannot,” one fan tweeted.

A second one wrote: “Honestly, what a serve from @XtineQuinn to be at the Balenciaga. It’s such a goal to jump from reality TV to fashion acceptance.”

Christine’s after-party look was giving “boss” vibes

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn turns heads at the Balenciaga after party in NYC

Not only did Christine get invited to the show, but also the after-party. And what a way to turn up to the party in the city that never sleeps.

Reported by the Daily Mail, Quinn wore two-piece customized ‘pantashoes’ and a high neck top that covered her entire body. Also, she brought her bling-bling hourglass crystal-embellished suede shoulder bag.

To complete her look, she wore her infamous oversized cat-eyed sunglasses with a very minimal yet attractive make-up look.