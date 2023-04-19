Christine Quinn sat down with Savannah Chrisley in 2023 and dished all kinds of gossip in relation to her days on Selling Sunset.

In 2019, Selling Sunset burst onto Netflix and captured the attention of reality TV lovers all over the world.

The series is centered around real estate agents who work at the Oppenheim Group.

Christine Quinn was one of the original cast members on the show alongside Mary Fitzgerald, Maya Vander, Jason Oppenheim, and co.

Christine says Selling Sunset was ‘toxic’

Credit: E! Entertainment YouTube channel

In a reality TV show crossover no one would’ve expected, Christine Quinn sat down with Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley as a guest on her podcast in 2023.

Savannah and Christine talked about all kinds of things, including her time on the hit Netflix show.

Christine said the Selling Sunset office dynamic was “toxic.”

She also said that real estate isn’t her “passion” and that many of the scenes and storylines were staged for the show.

Selling Sunset star dishes on office dynamics

Savannah and Christine got onto the subject of Emma Hernan joining the Selling Sunset cast in season 4.

Speaking of Emma and Christine sharing the same ex-partner, the Selling Sunset star said: “I definitely told him [her husband], he knew exactly who it was. He knew the ex… He was like thanks for telling me. And he was like I knew there was something very incestuous about this group.”

Christine then claimed: “It’s like Big Brother, everyone’s like banging each other. Everyone’s banging the boss. It’s wild.”

Savannah added: “Chrishell was with Jason and now he’s with another girl that works there, I think.”

Christine replied: “That’s why I was so s*** at real estate… I never f***ed my boss.”

The Selling Sunset star alleged: “I never got any listings. No, for real.”

She added that she believed Chrishell Stause received: “…preferential treatment.”

Reality Titbit has approached Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause for comment.

Christine says her real character wasn’t shown

It’s safe to say that Christine was recognized as a “villain” character during her time on Selling Sunset.

However, speaking with Savannah, she said that she really isn’t that mean in real life.

She explained many of her scenes filmed for the show were often cut down to “an eye roll.”

The mom-of-one has hopes and dreams of creating her own equestrian center in the future and says that she prefers her life now that she’s not on the show.

She spoke of potentially moving to France, which is where her husband hails from, in future.