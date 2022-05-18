











During an appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn spilled a lot of tea about her life and was not shy about claiming she was the highest paid. The star shared all the details about her outstanding fortune and success in her new firm.

Filled with a lot of drama, spectacular homes, and a big commission, Selling Sunset is one of Netflix’s most popular reality TV shows. Set in Los Angeles, the realtors of The Oppenheim Group have made a big fortune, not just by selling the sunsets, but by setting their values straight. Ask Christine Quinn.

Confessions of Christine Quinn – “I get paid the most”

On May 18, Alex Cooper sat down with the infamous ‘villain of Selling Sunset’, none other than Christine Quinn. In the tell-all interview the 33-year-old reality TV star spilled a lot of tea. Like a lot.

During the 65-minute interview, Christine spoke about a lot of different topics regarding her time in Selling Sunset. Also, she dived into her role as the bad guy. She claims she was the one earning the most coins in the show.

When asked about who gets paid the most in the show, Quinn simply answered: “Me.”

Elaborating on her answer, she claimed that there were three tiers, her being “paid the most” amongst Jason Oppenheim, who’s the President of the group.

Before she joined the show, with the help of her entertainment attorney, she made her value very clear before signing the contract.

“I mean, everyone has to realize their worth and I think what’s every when everyone is on the same page, so when we were filming the show, we were all trying to ban together,” Christine added.

How much is The Oppenheim commission?

Before Selling Sunsets was even a thing, Christine was already a very successful real estate agent. The Oppenheim Group became a very well-known brokerage in West Hollywood. Because of their success, the company was featured on Netflix, and their lives changed drastically – and possibly their paychecks.

For that reason, The Oppenheim commission tends to be big numbers now. As per the reports of Heart UK, Davina Potratz revealed that the commission is split in 75/25. This means that the agent receives 75 percent, while the broker takes the remaining. Not bad, right?

For the infamous fan-favourite, Christine Quinn, selling sunsets is her forte, and the more she sells, the more she earns. Clearly, her luxurious lifestyle just proves it to be.

Christine Quinn’s rising popularity and surging net worth

Selling Sunset. (L to R) Christine Quinn, Chelsea Lazkani in season 5 of Selling Sunset. Cr. Mitchell Haaseth/Netflix © 2022

Without a doubt, Christine is one of the most popular on the show due to her character. With a total of 3.1 million followers on Instagram, Quinn made a name for herself and continues to make big moves inside and outside of Selling Sunset.

Christine Quinn also has a past in the acting industry. She starred in various movies and TV series before she became one of the highest-paid agents in the Oppenheim Group. Reports reveal that she has made an astonishing amount of $9 million in 2019.

According to FILMYSIYAPPA, the star of the reality TV show has an estimated net worth of $3 million (approx. £2.4 million), which has increased by $1 million in just four years.

Her book How To Be A Boss B***h is set to be released on May 19.