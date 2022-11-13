Christine Quinn taking over the world one stiletto at a time after hosting gig











Christine Quinn looked amazing in a new hosting job outside of her forte in the reality TV world. Making moves after leaving Selling Sunset, fans praise her for ‘taking over the world’.

The former Netflix star attended the star-studded CFDA Awards, aka American fashion’s biggest night. It took place on Monday at the Cipriani South Street in New York. With a classy look, she hosted the event’s red carpet for their 60th anniversary.

Other famous appearances included Amy Schumer, Bradley Cooper, Trevor Noah, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Lenny Kravitz, and many A-list celebrities.

Following her announcement of her departure from Netflix’s hit show Selling Sunset in August 2022, the star has been traveling around the world. Earlier this year, she made her fashion debut walking for Balenciaga, where she joined other well-known stars.

Fast-forward to 11 months, and fans are now praising the mom over how far she has gone since leaving the Netflix show behind.

Christine Quinn wows hosting the CDFA Fashion Awards

On November 12, Christine took to her Instagram to post a series of snapshots at the CFDA Awards.

The 34-year-old expressed gratitude by sharing the importance of taking part in the event and congratulating all nominees and winners.

The event also celebrated its 60th anniversary of American fashion’s biggest night by celebrating US designers.

Actor Natasha Lyonne hosted the event in partnership with Amazon Fashion, and the realtor stunned on the famous red carpet.

She captioned: “So honored to be hosting this year’s @cfda red carpet. Honoring 60 years of the @cfda was such an incredible experience and I’m so humbled to be a part of this wonderful night supporting American designers. Congratulations to all the nominees and winners!”

‘Glamorous’ Christine praised for her success

The comments section was quick to fill up with many positive messages praising Christine for her big change and rising popularity despite ending her run with The Oppenheim Group.

Christine rose to fame after playing one of the main cast members of the popular reality series Selling Sunset. As the cast is now filming for the new season, it was reported she would not be returning and instead would focus on her projects like RealOpen, and her career in fashion.

“The others could NEVER ever,” a fan wrote.

Another fan followed: “She is the moment”

A third fan commented: “A hostess with THE mostess!!”

“When I first viewed you on Selling Sunset I knew you were going to go far, I’m so proud and genuinely happy for you,” a viewer said.

We can’t wait to see what else she has in store.

