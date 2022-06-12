Christine Quinn's moving tribute to 'inspirational' grandma as she passes away













Christine Quinn is mourning the loss of her grandmother Georgette Spisak, who passed away at the age of 92. The reality star paid a tribute to her “inspiration” through a heartfelt Instagram message.

It has been a couple of tough days for the Selling Sunset star, who recently announced the death of her grandma, Georgette. The popular realtor posted a picture of herself with other family members alongside her grandma in the tribute.

On Thursday, Quinn took to Instagram to share the news of her loved one with a lengthy message. Christine described her as the inspiration of being “the Boss B**** I am today”.

Christine Quinn’s moving tribute after grandma’s death

Her grandmother Georgette died two decades after the death of her husband, Louis John Dragony Jr.

On June 11, in a heartwarming post to her 3.1 million followers and an image with four generations of her family, the reality TV star dedicated a few words to her late grandmother.

Accumulating over 100k likes, she wrote: “She was my inspiration for everything, and made me the strong independent woman I am today. She was a fiery woman with an unforgettable personality to match.”

“She inspired me to become the Boss B**** I am today. Always encouraged me to be myself, and look fabulous while doing so,” she added.

Happy for her being at peace but devastated at the tragic loss, she tributes her passion for make-up and rocking the infamous red-lipstick look that Quinn is known for to her gran.

“Here for you” – Fans and Selling Sunset cast sends their condolences

Fans of the 33-year-old star of Selling Sunset wanted to leave their messages of support during these difficult times.

“I love this side of Christine. Vulnerability makes us human,” a fan commented.

A second fan added: “I’m so very sorry, Christine. Continue on her legacy. I am so very sure she was, and is, insanely proud of the woman you are and will continue to be.”

“Thank you Miss Georgette for blessing us with your fierce granddaughter 🔥 RIP 👼 @thechristinequinn my sincere condolences 💐 🙏🖤,” wrote a third one.

Co-stars of Selling Sunset also showed their support. Chelsea Lazkani wrote: “Sending you so much love today and always babygirl💔.“

‘Selling Sunset’s villain’ reveals she’ll be on the new season

Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Despite her turbulent exit from the show, the Selling Sunset ‘villain’ will be returning to the upcoming season despite cutting ties with The Oppenheim Group.

Speaking with Digital Spy about her future in the reality TV show, the 33-year-old entrepreneur said still be appearing in the next season despite having launched her very own brand, RealOpen.

“I have left The Oppenheim Group to start my own venture actually called RealOpen.com,” she said. Christine is said to have built her own brokerage with her businessman and billionaire husband, Christian Richard.

Nonetheless, she still has a lot left to give in Selling Sunset. It seems like she has grown a fondness for the series that skyrocketed her fame.

She continued: “However, with Selling Sunset, that’s my baby. I would always love to continue to do the seasons and be on the show as long as I can. I love it and it’s my baby. It doesn’t mean I’m leaving the show. I just had to make a choice for my business to start my own brokerage and my own platform.”