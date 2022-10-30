Christine Quinn vows she won't return to Selling Sunset in 'lie detector test'











Former Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn is gracing the front of Paper Magazine as their latest cover star. Honest about her future endeavors with Selling Sunset, the realtor vowed to not return to the series in a hilarious lie detector sketch.

Christine Quinn has taken the fashion industry by storm after marking her way in real estate. The popular realtor has been traveling around the world and attending the world’s most famous fashion events this year.

Earlier in May, the 33-year-old made her catwalk debut with the Spanish luxury house, Balenciaga. Over the past few months, fans of the reality star have been seeing her traveling around the globe.

Ending the month of October, Christine has now become the latest cover star of Paper Magazine. The mogul participated in a joke lie detector test and recreated an iconic scene from the classic Basic Instinct flick.

Christine Quinn is the cover star of PAPER magazine

On October 27, Christine took to her personal Instagram account to share the exciting news she had become the latest cover star of Paper Magazine.

The mother-of-one has been making some serious moves in the fashion industry, taking photos with fashion A-listers like Anna Wintour, and supermodel and close friend Bella Hadid.

Traveling around the world and attending Fashion Week, it was only a matter of time before she would grace the cover of another magazine.

Christine’s fans took over the comment section, leaving all sorts of congratulations to the TV personality for making such an “iconic” move.

“Icon status activated!!” one wrote.

Another said: “Queen staying booked and busy.”

A third penned: “You’re literally dominating the world!!”

“You are taking over!!!” followed one comment.

Christine vows she won’t be returning to Selling Sunset

If you thought becoming the first Selling Sunset star to grace the cover of Paper Magazine wasn’t iconic enough, the realtor also sat down to undergo a ‘lie detector test’, Halloween-themed. Although, it was a recreation of a famous movie scene and likely not a real test.

Before she began the series of questions, a sudden shot of an incoming call from ‘Selling Sunset‘ saw the reality star vowing she wasn’t returning to the hit series. Ever.

“Listen to me carefully, as I will only say this once. I’m never, ever, ever, coming back,” Christine said. The mogul also wore a similar outfit as the actress Sharon Stone from Basic Instinct.

Christine has been a cast regular on the hit Netflix series Selling Sunset since it began. Rumors the reality star would not appear in subsequent seasons began after tension between the co-stars increased, but at the time, the star never confirmed them.

After five seasons, Christine announced her departure to focus on her own real estate agency, RealOpen. Since then, she has been focusing on her business.

