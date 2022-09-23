









Cici Bussey is one of the many Kardashian family members to appear on the show aside from the main cast including Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kris, Kylie and Kendall. The Kardashians’ fans have gotten to know some of the other relatives over the years including Kris’ mother, MJ.

Some fans of the show have asked about Cici from The Kardashians’ age in 2022 as she appeared on episode 1 of the show. The Kardashians launched season 2 on September 22nd and episode 1 saw the arrival of Khloe’s second child.

Who is CiCi on The Kardashians?

CiCi Bussey appears on The Kardashians season 2 as Kris goes to visit her condo.

Khloe wants to tell her the news that she’s having another baby and says that CiCi is her cousin.

Khloe wanted to share the news with her cousin before the rest of the world knew and CiCi found out via the media.

The Kardashian-Jenner family often refer to CiCi as ‘Chonch’ and take to the ‘gram to share posts about and with her.

CiCi looks ageless on The Kardashians

CiCi is the cousin of Khloe, Kim, Kourtney and Robert’s father, the late Robert Kardashian Snr.

As well as appearing on The Kardashians in 2022, she also featured on KUWTK in past seasons.

CiCi’s age hasn’t been published online but she was an adult when Kourtney was born in 1979, so we can assume she’s in her sixties. She can be found on Instagram with 427K followers @cicibussey.

Per her Instagram posts, she celebrates her birthday on July 17th.

Since The Kardashians season 2 episode 1 dropped, fans can’t get over how much they love CiCi and how great she looks. One viewer tweeted: “Hiiiiii Cici you look so amazing!”

Another said: “Omg cici is serving fr”.

More tweeted: “omg cici looks so good!” and “CiCi is the absolute cutest, her reaction made me so happy”.

CiCi’s cancer battle

Throughout her life, CiCi has battled cancer.

On her birthday in 2021, she took to Instagram to share that she was officially “cancer free” and had recieved the news and flowers on her birthday.

According to Survivor Net, she suffered from Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and battled cancer for decades after being diagnosed at the age of 40.

CiCi’s first cousin, the late Robert Kardasian Sr, was diagnosed with esophageal cancer at age 59. He passed away just two months after his diagnosis in 2003.

