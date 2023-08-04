FBoy Island star CJ Franco is engaged! The exciting news comes just two years after CJ Franco walked away from the show with Jarred. She is now all set to marry Len Wiseman, and we looked at her fiance’s net worth.

One of the three leads on HBO Max’s FBoy Island, CJ Franco was on the search for love in 2021. Now, she’s a fiance after sharing a romantic secret on Instagram. So, who is Len Wiseman? Let’s delve into their love story.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

CJ gets engaged to Len Wiseman

CJ Franco revealed she’s engaged in an August 3 post on Instagram. In a series of snaps of her engagement ring and Len Wiseman getting down on one knee, the FBoy Island star wrote, “Been keeping a little secret since 4th of July!”

She added: “I wanted to keep it quiet until we could share the news with our families in Northern California 🥰.” CJ has kept her relationship with Hollywood director Len pretty quiet but went Instagram-official with him on July 8.

Len, 50, proposed to CJ, 32, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The pair were vacationing over the holiday weekend as they celebrated the eighth anniversary of the day they met when he popped the question.

Meet Len Wiseman – his net worth

Len is a film director, screenwriter, and producer. He is best known for his work on the Underworld series, Live Free or Die Hard, and the 2012 film Total Recall. Wiseman runs the production company Sketch Films.

He was married to Kate Beckinsale from 2004 to 2019, after his first marriage to Dana Wiseman, which ended in 2003. Len’s success has led to his whopping net worth of $20 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

Len first made his mark in the industry as an assistant, initially working on projects like Stargate, Independence Day, and Godzilla. In November 2019, his and Kate’s property was split evenly, and she deeded the family home to Len.

Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Artist for Peace and Justice

CJ and Len: Relationship timeline

CJ and Len Wiseman, who live together in Los Angeles, began dating in 2015 after they met at a July 4 party in Malibu. However, they briefly broke up. Wiseman designed Franco’s engagement ring with Cartier.

She was one of the three leads on the HBO Max dating reality series FBoy Island, which premiered in 2021. She won $50,000 for choosing a “nice guy” on the show, but her romance with Jarred didn’t last.

“He got down on his knee and said ‘I know we’ve only known each other for a little while, so this may come as a shock,” CJ told People. “He proposed as fireworks began, which felt like they were just for us.”