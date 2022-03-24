Colton Underwood and his fiance Jordan chose necklaces over engagment rings













Colton Underwood has finally released his long-awaited engagement photos with his fiance Jordan C. Brown and fans are literally dying from the cuteness overload.

In the pictures, the couple packed on the PDA after Colton announced in late February that Brown had surprised him with the engagement during a romantic birthday getaway.

Reality Titbit has all the details on the recently released pictures as well as all the details on their engagement necklaces and plans for the future.

Colton finally released his engagement photos

Colton released the adorable engagement pictures via an Instagram video on Tuesday, March 22 with the caption, “Figured it was time to post some of these” and signed it off with a heart emoji.

The video was super cute and perfectly set to JVKE’s song This Is What Falling In Love Feels Like. The pictures were taken during the couple’s getaway to the Post Ranch Inn in Big Sur, California.

The photoshoot was beautiful and pictures consisted mainly of snaps of the couple kissing and laughing and smiling with one another after Brown had popped the question.

The couple exchanged necklaces over rings

The pair has a very unique and special engagment where rather than exchanging rings – which is the more traditional route – they exchanged necklaces that had each other’s birthstones and interlocking initials.

Colton previously told Us Weekly that he wasn’t expecting Brown to propose when he dad and that he was completely caught off guard, he said:

We knew very early on that we were meant to be for each other. My only thing was, ‘I want to be surprised when you ask me.’ So, he did a great job. Colton Underwood, UsWeekly

Fans have been going crazy over the engagement pictures and have described the pair as “the cutest couple ever” and we can’t help but agree!

Colton said he “definitely” wants kids

During the same interview with Us Weekly, Colton told the interviewer that he and Brown “definitely” see kids in their future, he said:

I feel like I was born to be a dad. … There’s nothing more in this world that I want than to raise kids. I’m really excited about when that time comes. Colton Underwood, UsWeekly

However, he went on to say how there was no rush for the couple and that there is “no truetimelinee” when it comes to having children, he explained:

There’s no true timeline. Life happens. Who knows, maybe I’ll wake up tomorrow and want to start the process. But as of right now, we’re sort of enjoying this moment and taking it as it comes. Colton Underwood, UsWeekly

