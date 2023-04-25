Bachelor star Colton Underwood is the latest guest to feature on Savannah Chrisley’s Unlocked podcast, and as the two were previously ‘dating’ the star is pretty close to the family, including dad Todd Chrisley.

In the latest episode of Savannah Chrisley‘s podcast titled ‘My Gay Ex-Lover’ the old friends sat down for a candid conversation about his self-discovery and coming out as gay, as well as his experience on the reality show.

We take a closer look into the interview and what Colton had to say about Savannah’s dad, Todd Chrisley.

Savannah Chrisley and Colton Underwood address their ‘dating’ history

Of course, the pair had to bring up the elephant in the room of their dating history straight off the back, as they said they’ve “never gotten to speak about it.”

Savannah joked she knew Colton Underwood was gay as soon as they met which was just after her split from Luke Kennard.

The pair admitted there was “no connection” between them, for reasons pretty obvious since Colton came out, although they did attend the Academy of Country Music Awards together.

In the Instagram caption for the podcast promo, Savannah added: “Did y’all know we went out?”

Sister Lindsie Chrisley commented: “I remember when y’all went out. Okurrrr.”

Colton Underwood says Todd Chrisley has been a ‘great supporter’

As well as being close to Savannah, Colton is also close to the Chrisley family, including Todd, who he admitted had been a great support to him through tough times.

“Your family has always been so good to me,” he said.

The Bachelor star then went on to explain how Todd sent him a simple message asking him if he was ok after a headline had come out about him.

Colton expressed how he was so thankful for Todd checking in and ‘wasn’t expecting’ his name to pop up.

Savannah then went on to say how a text message like that can save someone’s life and receiving them from people while everything was coming out about her family ‘really helped.’

Country Ever After star Criscilla Anderson commented on Savannah’s post saying: “Your dad did that to me too. Such a servant’s heart.”

Todd and Colton go way back ever since he and his daughter were ‘dating.’ The Bachelor star revealed that Todd said at the time: “Son my daughter’s not ready for a man like you.”

“He has been so fun to have stayed in my life and shoot me a text, he’s so optimistic and cheerful and has been a great supporter,” he continued.

The Chrisley star confirmed she’s dating someone

Of course, her ‘ex’ wanted to know if Savannah was dating, which she confirmed she was, however, said she wants to keep it private.

The star announced that she wants to keep her relationship as private as possible until she gets engaged, which Colton said was probably the ‘healthiest’ thing you can do.

It isn’t the first time Savannah has confirmed she’s dating, as she revealed on an earlier podcast that he’s met Chloe and Grayson.

It seems like the public isn’t set to meet him anytime soon though!