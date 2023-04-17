Khloe Kardashian has been slaying with the Instagram game lately, however, it seems like an ‘optical illusion’ has appeared in one of her latest posts as fans think her leg has ‘disappeared.’

The Kardashians are back on our screens next month with season 3 of their Hulu show, but until then, we’ll continue to keep up to date on the ongoings of their lives through their daily Instagram posts.

However, It seems Khloe Kardashian‘s latest post has confused fans, so we take a look at what’s really going on with her leg that has fans scratching their heads.

Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Khloe poses with pink truck

In a photo taken on daughter True Thompson‘s birthday, Khloe posted a picture of herself with a chic pink truck captioned: “Super bloom.”

The star stunned in a white blouse and ripped jeans as she smiled next to the vehicle.

The post was Khloe’s first solo picture in a while, as she used her grid to post pics with her daughter and mom Kris Jenner, in the celebration period between Easter and True’s birthday.

Fans were loving the chic look, as they hyped the star up in the comments.

“THAT OUTFIT AND THAT CAR OKRRRRR GIRL YOU LOOK STUNNING,” commented one.

“Queen!!!” wrote another.

However, some fans couldn’t help but notice one unusual aspect.

Fans wonder where Khloe Kardashian’s leg has got to

The Kardashians are no strangers to a Photoshop fail, and it seems like Khloe and her sister Kim Kardashian still laugh about the time she photoshopped True’s face onto Stormi’s body at Disneyland.

However, Photoshop wasn’t to blame this time as fans wondered where Khloe Kardashian’s leg had got to, as they notice a ‘black space’ between the rip in her jeans.

“What happened to her right leg?” asked one.

“Umm, the leg??” wrote another.

“Wtf happened to her leg,” said another with an array of laughing emojis.

“Her leg went *poof* lmao,” joked another.

Luckily, this time, fans were on hand to answer the questions for followers who thought Khloe Kardashian’s leg had ‘disappeared.’

“Clearly made with a piece of fabric there, has same pants on in the previous post,” replied one eagle-eyed fan.

Turned out, she was right as the piece of fabric can clearly be seen in the post before with True.

Case closed.

The Good American owner is opening up a store

Just recently, the youngest Kardashian sister took to her Instagram to announce the opening of her first-ever Good American store.

Although the company has had pop-up shops before, the first flagship store will be open at the Westfield Century City Mall.

The star posted a picture holding a builder’s hat standing in front of the plans, so viewers could see the tiniest sneak peek of the store.

As of yet, there’s no official opening date, but we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled!