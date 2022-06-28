











Machine Gun Kelly has reminded fans of the moment he and MMA fighter Conor McGregor got into a disagreement on the VMAs red carpet in 2021. The scene is revisited in his Hulu show Life in Pink.

From losing his father in 2020 to his public feud with Conor, MGK has opened up on the new show about the ins-and-outs of not just his professional life but also how the media has helped to shape his reputation as a musician.

Videos shared on the documentary see Conor McGregor and MGK getting angry with each other in public. Cosmopolitan reported the Fall Out Boy band member pushed the fighter before Conor proceeded to throw a drink at him in retaliation.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Why did Conor throw a drink at MGK?

Insiders told TMZ that Conor had said hello and asked MGK for a photo, which the musician refused. MGK then reportedly pushed the MMA fighter away, which led to Conor throwing a drink towards him and beau Megan Fox.

A photo showed Conor with his fist pointed towards MGK’s face after the Fall Out Boy musician said something that couldn’t be heard properly, before MGK’s security pushed Conor away. Conor was said to be confused about the ordeal.

Reportedly Conor ended up stumbling back and spilling his drink after being pushed. When he collected himself, sources said Conor threw whatever was left of his drink over MGK. Conor claimed he had never asked for a picture.

See if you can make out what’s going on here:

not MGK getting into a fight at the VMAs red carpet pic.twitter.com/KWQeRAbc6Y — mari ‎ᱬ (@olsenspears) September 13, 2021

MGK talks the VMA disagreement

During MGK’s Life in Pink documentary on Hulu, he details the events between him and Conor McGregor that unfolded at the 2021 VMAs red carpet event. MGK claims it “feels like the world hates him”.

Another clip showed MGK punching a guy at a Louder Than Life event in 2021. Drinks being thrown is nothing new to MGK, as the documentary proves he’s often subject to beverages landing on his face.

Despite the hate he has endured as a musician, MGK revealed the “media wrote him off” before adding that, through it all, he “never gave up”. Following the clip of his feud with Conor, cameras showed him with his head in his hands.

Musician’s feuds with other stars

MGK has had public feuds with musicians G-Eazy, Eminem, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, and Halsey in the past. MGK and Eminem patched things up but one other drama has been left open-ended.

Last year, MGK tore into the Slipknot frontman while on stage at Riot Fest, saying he was glad he wasn’t “50 years old wearing a f*****g weird mask on a f*****g stage”. But he has since admitted he “should have handled it differently”.

His feud with G-Eazy began after G-Eazy’s relationship with Halsey ended and photographs of MGK and Halsey together surfaced. In 2018, G-Eazy bleached his hair blond, which MGK claimed was an attempt to look like him.

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

