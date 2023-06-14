Courteney Cox celebrated her daughter’s 19th birthday and some fans have uncovered that Coco’s name has a sweet hidden meaning.

The Friends star has become a social media sensation ever since joining Instagram as she uses the platform to promote her own line of home products Homecourt and her latest projects.

On Tuesday, Courteney shared a beautiful tribute to her daughter Coco Arquette on her birthday as some fans uncovered the subtle meaning of Coco’s name.

Courteney Cox’s daughter Coco is 19!

Courteney has marked her daughter Coco’s birthday who turned 19 years old on Tuesday, June 13.

“Happy Birthday Cocolicious!” the Scream veteran star wrote. “I love you and your sweet, caring, sensitive, spicy, original, salty, witty, beautiful heart.”

As many fans and celebrities celebrated Coco’s birthday under the Instagram post, others have realized the hidden meaning of Coco’s name.

“Technically her name is the short form of Courtney Cox (Coco),” one follower commented. “Cutest momma-daughter duo,” another one said.

“Best mum and daughter duo!!” a third fan added in the comments.

Courteney made a surprising revelation about her daughter

The Friends star made a surprising revelation when she shared that her daughter doesn’t watch any of her or her father’s projects.

Courteney welcomed her only child with her ex-husband and Scream co-star David Arquette after meeting on the set of the iconic 1996 movie.

“She doesn’t like to watch anything we do,” Courteney told Extra last year (via Hello Magazine). “I’m gonna make her watch this one with her eyes open… I didn’t watch most of this film. I hear it’s really good.”

Coco is following in her mom’s footsteps

While Coco may not like to watch any of her celebrity parents’ movies or television shows, she is proudly following in their footsteps.

The 19-year-old appeared in an episode of the television series Cougar Town in 2012 and had an uncredited role in the 2014 comedy Just Before I Go.

In the same Extra interview, Courteney said that Coco is “going to be in the business” in the near future and she will “have to get used to some eyes on her”.