









Kanye West cleared up the story behind his “Friends wasn’t funny” remark from 2020, but Courtney Cox isn’t letting it slide so easily. The actress has clapped back in a lighthearted Instagram video, and it looks like she’s staying away from his music for the time being.

Ye has been extremely active on Instagram in the last week with his usual lengthy all-caps captions. Recent posts show him demanding his kids attend Donda Academy instead of Sierra Canyon School, and the drama with his collaborators, Adidas and Gap.

He also clarified a previous controversial tweet – for Friends fans at least – about the hit 90s sitcom. Even though the viral remark is now two years old, Courtney Cox is still holding a grudge.

Kanye says he wasn’t behind the “Friends wasn’t funny” tweet

Before overhauling his Instagram account of his rants, the rapper clarified that he wasn’t the author behind a post revealing Kim Kardashian’s alleged bathroom habits.

50 Cent uploaded a screenshot seemingly from Ye’s account: “Kim has diarrhea a lot. Like way more than a person should have it.”

The Monster rapper swiftly shut down any misconceptions and commented: “I ain’t write this bro.” To further clear his name, Ye took to his own profile, stating that it was fake.

“This was not from me,” he wrote in the now-deleted post. “Someone copied my style of text and wrote something not funny I know you guys gonna be disappointed but I actually didn’t write the tweet that said ‘Friends wasn’t funny either’ but I wish I had I’d love to know who thought of that I like to post comments,” Kanye continued.

Courtney Cox fumes over Friends remark

In an Instagram video set to Ye’s Heartless, Courtney zooms in on the rapper’s caption, specifically into the “Friends wasn’t funny” phrase.

You can visibly see her heartbreak as she reads the blasphemous three words before slamming the music off.

“I bet the old Kanye thought Friends was funny,” she teased back.

It kicked off after Courtney’s BFF and fellow sitcom star, Jennifer Aniston, urged fans not to vote for the rapper in the 2020 election because “it’s not funny”.

“I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible,” she added.

Ye took a stab at the presidency but according to BBC, received only 60,000 votes out of an estimated total of 160 million from 12 states. He garnered the most support from Tennessee with over 10,000 votes.

Kanye’s Twitter account subsequently posted and deleted the brutal Friends burn, though the Yeezy designer has never addressed it until now.

