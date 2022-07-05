











Dakota Meyer, known as Teen Mom star Bristol Palin’s ex-husband, has officially found love again with a new woman. It comes four years after he suddenly got divorced from Bristol back in 2018.

The father, marine and firefighter was married to Bristol for a two-year run until their relationship fizzled out. Since then, both of them have had new romances, with Dakota recently sharing pictures with a new woman.

Together, they have two children, who they have been co-parenting since their split. We can share the latest updates on Bristol’s ex and just who he has found love with again following a very public former marriage.

Dakota Meyer’s new girlfriend

Dakota is now in a relationship with a woman named Lauren Fordyce, who he went Instagram-official with in May. Ever since posting their first couple picture to his social media, he has continued to share loved-up snaps of them together.

Lauren is a Texas A&M University 2017 graduate who went on to complete her South Texas College of Law degree by 2020. The attorney is currently working for Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, where she has worked for two years.

In June 2022, Lauren shared a loving message about Dakota’s work as a firefighter. He is just as grateful for his new beau, who celebrated the 4th of July with him and his two daughters. Dakota has even called her his “ride or die”!

Bristol Palin is currently single

Bristol was cast in Teen Mom OG after Farrah Abraham’s exit from the show in 2018, when she and Dakota had already split. However, she decided to quit the MTV series – which showed Bristol and Dakota’s differences – in April 2019.

Years after her split from Dakota, Bristol started dating now ex-boyfriend Zach Towers, a contractor and project manager. According to his LinkedIn profile, he worked as a national project manager at ECO Roof and Solar.

But by October 2020, Bristol and Zach split, just months after going public with their relationship. The real estate agent announced their break-up in an Instagram Q&A and hinted that she went to “hell and back” during their relationship.

Dakota and Bristol’s relationship timeline

Dakota and Bristol had a rocky on-off relationship for several years. They both met after Dakota’s previous marriage that had come to an end, with former wife Cassandra Wain. And it wasn’t long before Bristol had a ring on her finger!

After calling off their engagement in May 2015, the former couple announced her pregnancy with their eldest daughter. The couple later rekindled their romance and got married in May 2016, until divorcing in 2018.

They share daughters Atlee Bay and Sailor Grace Meyer. Both Dakota and Bristol are on good terms since their divorce, having reunited for a family photo back in May 2021, as per The Sun.

