











Dane Cook has announced his engagement to 23-year-old Kelsi Taylor. With a 27-year age gap between them, fans are wondering whether he went under the knife to achieve the same youthful look as his new fiancee.

Their love story began in 2017 when singer and fitness instructor Kelsi was a teenager attending college. Fast-forward five years later, Dane got down on one knee after planning the proposal for months and decided to do it on vacation.

Rumors are flying about regarding Dane’s alleged plastic surgery, as his controversial engagement to Kelsi does the rounds on social media. A Reddit thread has been incredibly popular as many discuss the news, as well as his alleged surgery.

Photo by Matthew Simmons/Getty Images for SBIFF

Dane Cook in the spotlight after engagement

Comedian Dane Cook, 50, has hit headlines after proposing to his 23-year-old fiancee Kelsi Taylor. Photos and a video of the star popping the question have been uploaded to his Instagram, sparking curiosity about his appearance.

He decided to do it on a trip to York Beach, Maine, which holds a “special place in our hearts”, as told to People. The couple clearly doesn’t mind the fame as they allowed the publication to exclusively attend their engagement!

Their engagement was a memorable moment for the couple, who have dated for five years. Kelsi said:

The fact that he had been planning this for months, designed the ring and coordinated everything so seamlessly without me knowing was just blowing my mind. It was such a pinch-me moment.

Dane shared that he and his new fiancée have made “a ton of plans” and “set a lot of goals” for their future together. And yes, that includes building a family – an element that is an “important part” of Kelsi’s life.

View Instagram Post

Plastic surgery rumors circulate

Dane has been experiencing surgery speculation for years. But as a spotlight shone on his new engagement, fans were reminded of how much his appearance has changed and questioned whether he has had cosmetic surgery.

One Reddit user wrote: “His face is definitely stuffed with filler, yikes. Or if it’s not, I have NO CLUE how he managed to look like that. Another responded to the comment and said that “No, it definitely is.” They added:

I saw him perform a few years ago in Vegas (comped tickets) and someone sitting next to me asked, “…that’s Dane Cook?” out loud. Like, the dude’s eyebrows looked like the McDonald’s logo. He’s almost unrecognizable.

Another social media user simply penned on Twitter: “Dane Cook looks 75 with plastic surgery.”

Dane denies getting surgery

As of 2018, Dane denied getting Botox or altering his appearance with plastic surgery. However, he looks nothing like he did when his first comedy special was released in 2003, according to fans.

When the flurry of comments about the comedian’s appearance began doing the rounds, Dane responded to an Instagram post in the comments section and wrote:

So many weirdos DMing me asking why I wax my eyebrows or Botox. It’s called healthy living my friends. Never drank or did a drug. All that s*** f***s up your skin. I’ve had a dermatologist for years to help me keep my skin nice with constant travel. Drink mostly water!

Since then, Dane has never admitted to getting any plastic surgery, so it looks like his healthy way of living has allowed him to keep up a youthful appearance since the early 2000s!

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK