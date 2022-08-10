











Danielle Brooks is an American actress who may be better known to you as Tasha (Taystee) Jefferson from original Netflix series Orange Is The New Black.

Throughout her career and due to her leading role on the hit Netflix series, Brooks has managed to stack up a pretty impressive fortune.

Reality Titbit looks at the actress’ net worth.

Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 11058 Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/7E5crppxBn8/hqdefault.jpg 1072277 1072277 center 22403

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Danielle Brooks’ net worth

According to celebritynetworth.com, Danielle has a net worth of about $1 million. This is mainly thanks to her work on Netflix hit series Orange Is The New Black (OITNB).

Danielle graduated from the Juilliard School of acting in 2011. Prior to OITNB, she was in stage productions before making her television debut.

The actress also starred in TV movie Modern Love in 2012 and the film Time Out Of Mind in 2014. Brooks also appeared in an episode of TV series Girls in 2014. She won a Young Hollywood Award for breakthrough actress in 2014 and a Screen Actors Guild Award in 2015.

Danielle’s Brooklyn dream home

A couple of years ago, Danielle bought her dream New York townhouse so she and her boyfriend could “build a family.” She told People:

Getting to buy my first home has been a joy and such an accomplishment. It’s always something I wanted to do before 30. I moved a little further out so I could find a place I could build a family in and I could share.

When it came to designing her house, Danielle had help from designers Jeanine Hays and Bryan Mason, of AphroChic, who asked her what her house would sound like. Danielle responded by saying it would have a “jazzy Ella [Fitzgerald] meets Jay-Z meets Bob Marley-type feel.”

Danielle is also host of new Netflix show Instant Dream Home, which launches on August 10.

View Instagram Post

Danielle is also a singer

Not only can she act, she can sing too. Danielle was highly credited for her role as Mahalia Jackson in Mahalia, where we got to hear her voice.

Brooks was also nominated for a Tony Award for her incredible interpretation of Sofiya in Broadway show The Color Purple.

The star did so well it is rumored she has been cast in the musical adaption too, which is scheduled for 2023.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK