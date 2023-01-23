Darcey and Stacey Silva’s fame has gone a long way after a decade-long career on television. However, the success of their clothing line, House of Eleven, skyrocketed their net worth. But, how much are Darcey and Stacey worth, and what is their clothing line?

Born on September 23, 1974, Darcey and her twin sister Stacey Silva came into the world to their parents, Nancy and Mike Silva. The reality stars also had a brother, Michael, who sadly passed away from cancer in 1998.

Since her fame on 90 Day Fiancé, Darcey, along with her sister Stacey, have become a very successful pair. Not only through their own reality TV show, but also through their business ventures.

But how did their clothing store, House of Eleven, augment Darcey and Stacey’s earnings, and how much are the Silva twins worth today?

How Darcey and Stacey became famous

Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Discovery, Inc.

Darcey and Stacey’s fame began when Darcey appeared on the TLC series 90 Day Fiancé. The 48-year-old joined the show on season one, where she shared her journey and romance with Jesse Meester after meeting through a dating app.

However, things didn’t end as well as she had hoped, but her twin sister Stacey was there to support her during her time in the series.

The two stars became fan favorites due to their antics and close sister bond, and it didn’t take them long to land their reality show, Darcey & Stacey, and open their fashion line, House of Eleven.

Darcey and Stacey’s fashion line, House of Eleven

Darcey and Stacey’s clothing line called House of Eleven in October 2010, honoring their late brother, Michael.

It’s an online store, and the two sisters often promote their items through their respective social media accounts or TV shows.

Over a decade later, their clothing line expanded into home goods, beauty, and shoes. Their items are listed from $8 to $250.

Darcey and Stacey’s net worth

Due to their popularity and the success of House of Eleven, both sisters have maintained a luxurious lifestyle.

As of February 2023, Darcey and Stacey have a combined net worth of $6 million. Not only are the sisters identical, but so are their earnings, as reports say both earn $3 million each.

Interestingly enough, Darcey is one of the cast members with the highest earnings compared to other 90 Day Fiancé stars.

WATCH DARCEY & STACEY SEASON 4 FROM JANUARY 23 AT 8 PM ET/PT ON TLC

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK