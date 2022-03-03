Darcey’s dad Mike matched her gut instincts about ex-fiance Georgi













Darcey Silva recently announced that she has called off her engagement to her fiance, Georgi Rusev, after a difficult season of Darcey and Stacey. The news has come as a shock to some fans but not to others as her father and other family members expressed their resentment towards the way Georgi has treated Darcey for a while now.

Darcey has spoken about why she has decided to pull the plug and Reality Titbit have all the gossip on the breakup as well as what her dad and other family members think.

Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Darcey’s dad wasnt happy with how Georgi treated his daughter

As most supportive fathers would be, Darcey’s dad, Mike, expressed his anger and frustration with Georgi after he didn’t show up to Darcey and Stacey: Tell All.

Her sister and husband Florian were also dissapointed in Georgi and labelled his behaviour as “unsupportive” which was a common theme and opinion of fans throughout the season.

Georgi has had a lot of drama with with important people in Darcey’s life and had continual tension with her mother throughout last season which effected most of the family.

Her father, Mike, has expressed his “disgust” at the way Georgi had spoken to Darcey during a phone call and was also less than impressed when Darcey first announced their engagment.

The reasons behind the breakup

There are reportidly multiple layers to the couples split and Darcey explained in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that the decision was a “personal one” and continued to say:

It was a decision that I made personally for myself, for my daughters, and I took a stand because I felt like the relationship wasn’t moving in the right direction, from that point of being engaged, which happened in the summer, mind you, the Tell All was in wintertime. Darcey Silva, Entertainment Tonight

Fans also noticed that during Darcey and Stacey: Tell All, Darcey seemed to appear exhausted by the ongoing topic and her admission to thinking that Georgi didnt love her, didn’t give fans too much hope.

Aside from her sister and fathers opinions, her daughters have also expressed in the past that they are frustrated with the consistent drama between their mom and Georgi.

At least Darcey will get to keep the ring when she and Georgi break up #darceyandstacey #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/0C1BY81Wcx — 90 Day Gossip Girl 🍵🐸 (@RealiteaTV1) March 1, 2022

Fans have had a mixed reaction

Many fans are over the moon for Darcey as they have been rooting for the couple to split up for a while, however, not everyone is happy for the reality star as there are some avid Georgi fans out there too. One fan on Twitter said:

Nooooooo Georgi and Darcey have finally split up. I kind of expected it but he wasn’t actually a bad guy. Twitter

Georgi supporters thought a lot of Darcey and Stacey fans “over rreacted” to Georgi’s behaviour last season and think that he is a decent guy. Even Darcey herself said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight that he was a “great guy” and continued to say:

I want to keep my heart open for the right person, I just think i deserve much better. He wa a great guy, I just want to move on and heal and i wish him the same. Darcey Silva, Entertainment Tonight

The problem is no decent man would want to date Darcey she's one big red flag! Georgi's not even there and they're throwing him under the bus#darceyandstacey — Mare (@blantonmm) March 1, 2022

