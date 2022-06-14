











Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor tied the knot in an impressive 2018 ceremony. Four years on and the couple are totally loved up while celebrating the Spy Kid actor’s birthday, with Daryl sporting a total transformation…

Known for portraying Juni Cortez in the Spy Kids film series, the now-30-year-old has officially waved goodbye to his twenties, an era that he was a full-blown actor in having started appearing in films in the mid-1990s.

Singer Meghan Trainor’s effortless singing and judging talents have now combined with Daryl’s acting skills, making them an absolute power couple. Let’s look at his glow-up as he joins the big 30 club…

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage for Miramax

Daryl Sabara has acted since childhood

Acting is all Daryl has ever known, having starred in the Spy Kid series from a young age. And his initial fame wasn’t his last, as he went on to star in The Polar Express, Wizards of Waverly Place, and Father of the Pride, to name just a few.

He has appeared in episodes of the television series Weeds, House, Dr. Vegas, and was one of the judges on America’s Most Talented Kids. He even made a guest appearance as the character Owen on an episode of Friends!

More recent film roles involved co-starring in the film April Showers in 2009, a movie written and directed by a survivor of the 1999 Columbine High School massacre. He also played Kyle, a misanthropic teenager in World’s Greatest Dad.

Feel like you recognise Daryl from those cosy winter evenings? Well, he played the adorable Peter Cratchit in the 2009 film adaptation of A Christmas Carol. Several years on and he’s now married to singer Meghan Trainor.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

His glow-up at wedding to Meghan

Meghan and Daryl’s wedding was heavily discussed among fans following their 2018 ceremony. Things happened quickly for the pair, as they began dating two years earlier, with a romantic proposal by 2017.

He was so devoted that he whipped out his performance skills and put on a dance for his bride. And what a soundtrack, with songs including Someone to Watch Over Me, Pop! Goes My Heart and Justin Timberlake’s Suit and Tie.

Then they began a family just two years later. On October 7th 2020, Meghan and Daryl announced they were expecting their first child together, a boy. Then by February 2021, they welcomed their son Riley into the world.

Daryl Sabara: Then and now

Daryl went from a short teenager acting in children’s films and series, including being a voice actor, to a mature husband and father, in what felt like a quick snap of the fingers. Time has seriously flown!

His curly ginger barnet still (kind of) exists, but has naturally turned a deeper shade over the years. Now 30, Meghan Trainor’s husband still has the smoothest skin ever and has developed a more prominent jawline.

The actor’s freckles and cheeky demeanour is still very much there, but the hair – not so much. He also has much less pale skin, but that is likely down to the Los Angeles sunshine!

