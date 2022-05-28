











Before SKIMS, Good American and Poosh Kim, Khloé and Kourtney ran fashion boutique DASH together.

KUWTK fans will remember DASH was a big part of the family’s reality series throughout its early seasons, but sadly it is no longer around.

While DASH has closed its doors, the Kardashian sisters have all since built business empires on their own.

The Kardashians | Official Trailer | Hulu BridTV 8954 The Kardashians | Official Trailer | Hulu https://i.ytimg.com/vi/CvEzCkdgnWk/hqdefault.jpg 972325 972325 center 22403

TRENDING: Khloé Kardashian isn’t dating but says she’s ‘open’ to finding love organically

DASH opened its doors in 2006

The family’s fashion and accessory boutiques began before the Kardashian clan’s reality fame as part of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. KUWTK first aired in 2007, with the first DASH store having opened its doors the year before.

The flagship DASH store originally opened in Calabasas, California but following the success of the reality series later relocated to Los Angeles.

Kim, Khloé and Kourtney went on to open two more stores in Miami and New York. An online version of the store also launched in 2015.

That same year a spin-off series based on the stores’ employees, better known as the DASH Dolls, also aired.

Photo by John Parra/WireImage

EXPLAINED: Khloe’s lone shopping experiences when she was ‘bigger’ inspired Good American’s inclusivity

DASH closed after 12 years

In 2018, it was announced that after more than a decade in operation, the stores would be closing.

Kim announced the closure in a statement on her website, which said they came to the decision amid efforts to balance their work lives and growing families.

As per Insider, the statement explained: “We’ve loved running DASH, but in the last few years, we’ve all grown so much individually. We’ve been busy running our own brands, as well as being moms and balancing work with our families.”

The sisters had previously discussed the DASH stores’ future during the 13th season of KUWTK, which aired in 2017.

In the first episode, the sisters discussed whether or not to keep the stores open after Kim revealed a major department store wanted to buy DASH.

Photo by Aaron Davidson/FilmMagic

CELEBRITY: Tragic story of Cameron Boyce who died at height of Disney fame

DASH was not the end of the Kardashian business empires

By the time DASH shut its doors in 2018, Kim and Khloé had already become known for their solo ventures.

Kim launched her own beauty line KKW Beauty in 2017, while Khloé co-founded clothing brand Good American the year before with businesswoman and investor Emma Grede.

KKW Beauty is currently rebranding with Kim having announced it would be shutting down in July last year. Her latest venture is shapewear brand SKIMS which Emma Grede was also a founding partner of.

Not to be outdone by her sisters, Kourtney launched her lifestyle and e-commerce website, Poosh, in 2019.

Kim, Khloé and Kourtney’s younger sisters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner have also followed in their entrepreneurial footsteps.

Kylie runs her own makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics while Kendall last year launched her own tequila brand, 818.