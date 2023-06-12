Wild N Out star Jacky Oh’s funeral took place this weekend after her death was confirmed on June 1. She was 32 years old at the time of her passing, leaving behind three children. Her partner, DC Young Fly delivered an emotional speech as he was seen taking one last look at Jacky Oh in an open casket.

The Wild N Out star’s family decided to live stream her funeral, so fans and supporters around the world could partake and share their respects and tributes.

The star’s ex, DC Young Fly, who also starred in the hit VH1 show made an emotional speech at Jacky Oh’s funeral service.

DC Young Fly gives emotional funeral speech

DC Young Fly made an emotional speech at his late partner’s funeral, where he told Jacky how much he loved her, and also thanked fans for their supportive messages.

Speaking to his late partner, the 31-year-old said: “I love you girl, and I want our kids to know you had a beautiful soul, and you didn’t leave us, you’re in heaven. Your spirit is with us, you’re still here.”

In true comedian style, DC cracked a joke during the speech stating that God granted him the strength to have three children, although he wanted ‘seven more.’

He then joked his late partner was going to ‘beat him up’ for that one.

Tributes pour in from fans

Tributes have been pouring in for the star since the tragic death, and these continued to pour in as Jacky’s family and friends said one last goodbye at her funeral service.

After seeing the YouTuber emotionally look over Jacky Oh’s open casket, one fan tweeted: “I was emotional after watching DC YoungFly’s speech at Jacky Oh’s funeral… but watching him bend his head to get one last look at her f***** me up. Prayers to DC Young Fly and his children.”

Another Twitter user wrote: “Dc Young Fly speech definitely made me cry because I do not have that type of strength at all.”

DC Young Fly also posted his own social media tribute from the service on Instagram.

In the caption he wrote: “Sent you off the right way mama 🤎🥹 love u forever 💪🏾💪🏾 the kids gon be str8 and you know GOD got us 💪🏾🙏🏾🤎”

Jacky Oh and DC Young Fly’s relationship timeline

Jacky Oh and DC Young Fly had been together for almost a decade before her tragic death.

In an earlier video with DJ Smallz Eyes, Jacky confirmed the two met in 2015, during DC’s ‘Rookie season’ of Wild N’ Out. They met in the lobby of a hotel and started dating right after the show wrapped.

They welcomed their eldest daughter, Nova Whitfield, at the end of 2016. They also share a daughter Nala, 2, and a 10-month-old son Prince’Nehemiah.