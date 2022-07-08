Dec Donnelly ‘heartbroken’ as he announces death of brother













The brother of ITV star Declan Donnelly has sadly passed away at age 55 and Dec is ‘heartbroken’ by the news.

Dermott Donnelly, who is a priest with the Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle, has sadly died after suffering a serious illness. News has been confirmed by the Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle along with Dermott’s celebrity brother, Dec, who is ‘heartbroken’ by his passing.

The Catholic community have been praying for Father Dermott since it was announced that he had become unwell. Catholic parishes in the north-east of England recently announced on Facebook that he had been admitted to hospital after falling ill.

Let’s take a look at Declan’s tribute to his beloved brother.

Dec Donnelly ‘heartbroken’ by death of brother

Declan has recently broken his silence on the death of his brother and taken to Twitter to release a statement. Writing on the Ant and Dec Twitter account, Dec wrote: “I am heartbroken to tell you that my darling brother Fr Dermott, @TweeterPriest, sadly passed away this afternoon. We are all beyond devastated. Thank you for your messages of sympathy and support, they are appreciated DD”

Father Dermott has been a priest for 30 years and is devoted to his work, he even officiated the wedding of Dec and Ali Astall in 2015.

The brothers were very close and spent a lot of time together. Donnelly always supported his brother and vice versa, the presenter travelled up north to attend Mass and visit the youth projects Dermott had been running since the 1990s. Dermott continued raising money throughout his life for the youth ministry and building the Emmaus Youth Village.

Donnelly was devastated to find out that his brother had fallen ill. A source told The Sun: ‘Dec arrived with other family members. There are around 12 of them there at the hospital. It was very sudden and everyone is just praying he pulls through.’

Dermott Donnelly passes away aged 55

The Pontop Partnership, which is part of ten Catholic parishes in the Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle, wrote on Thursday in a post on Facebook that Dermott was “seriously ill” in hospital.

Another statement shared today by the Bishop said: “It is with great sadness that I inform you of the death of Fr Dermott Donnelly who died peacefully this afternoon in hospital.”

“This has come as a great shock to all of us” it reads, “Please pray for the repose of his soul and keep his family, especially his mother, in your prayers at this difficult time. Funeral arrangements will follow when finalised. May he rest in peace.”

