Declan Donnelly welcomes 'ray of light' baby boy weeks after brother's death













TV star Declan Donnelly has welcomed a baby with wife Ali Astall, who he has described as a ‘ray of light’.

The presenter shared with fans the joyous news of his expanding family with fans on social media over the weekend.

The 46-year-old posted a photo of the newborn holding his finger as he updated followers.

Declan Donnelly’s new baby boy

Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

He captioned the post: “Shortly before 10am yesterday, 23.7.2022, Ali and I welcomed the arrival of our son, Jack Anthony Alphonsus, a very welcome ray of light.

“He is wonderful and Isla is beyond excited to be a big sister! D x”.

The couple wed in 2015 and share a three-year-old daughter named Isla.

The duo had not previously announced Ali’s second pregnancy publicly before Dec shared the news of his new son.

However, there were rumours swirling after Ali did not accompany Dec to the TV Baftas in May, according to The Sun.

Tribute to pal Ant?

It appears Dec may have paid tribute to his best friend and partner in crime Ant McPartlin. His son’s middle name is Anthony.

It could be a coincidence, or if it is a tribute, a sweet gesture to their friendship which began in childhood.

TV stars jumped to congratulate the pair, including Holly Willoughby who wrote: “Welcome to the world Jack… Isla will be the best big sister… hugest love x”.

The Naked Chef Jamie Oliver penned: “Congratulations to you all,” followed by several x’s and red hearts.

And former co-star Cat Feeley added: “That is wonderful news! Congratulations… Sending love.”

Dec’s family tragedy

Photo by Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage

The news comes as the TV star is grieving over the loss of his older brother, Father Dermott Donnelly.

He said Jack’s arrival was a “very welcome ray of light,” after telling fans he was “devastated” by his brother’s death just a few weeks ago,

The Catholic Priest was suddenly taken ill at the beginning of July. He was admitted to the University Hospital of North Durham, but sadly passed away aged 55.

At the time, Dec paid tribute to him on Twitter.

He wrote: “I am heartbroken to tell you that my darling brother Fr Dermott sadly passed away this afternoon. We are all beyond devastated.

“Thank you for your messages of sympathy and support, they are appreciated.”

Ant, 46, also paid tribute to Father Dermott, writing: “Rest in peace my friend. You will never be forgotten.

“My thoughts, prayers and love are with your wonderful family. The world has lost a special man. X A.”

