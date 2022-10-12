









The cast of Bling Empire is some of the wealthiest on reality TV, with the likes of Anna Shay being worth a whopping $600 million and Kane Lim having more than a billion to his name. Another of the wealthy stars is Cherie Chan Siu-Ha.

The reality TV actress was an up-and-coming pop star, however, she let that all go for a more traditional life. This hasn’t taken away from her fortune in any way though, as she is the heiress of a denim empire.

Cherie Chan Siu-Ha’s net worth

Although Cherie may have given up her chance to find fame through her music, Cherie is still royalty in fans’ eyes. She is the heiress to a veritable denim empire and can afford to live any way she wants, and she chooses luxury.

Her husband, Jessey, sits on the throne at his own family empire as well. He is preparing to take over his family’s high-end furniture business. Together, they rule with a combined net worth of a whopping $200 million and counting, according to Screen Rant.

Cherie also adds to this net worth through her long-term appearance on the show, where she has most likely added to their bank account.

Cherie gave up a career as a pop star

During her younger years, Cherie’s life looked a lot different. She had dreams of becoming a famous singer, and even had a contract with Sony Music Japan before deciding to no longer pursue music.

Her mother apparently disagreed with her career path and wanted her to do something more serious, reports Screen Rant. She moved to Los Angeles and opted for a more traditional life with her long-time boyfriend, Jessey Lee. Together they live in a huge estate in LA and spend their time raising their child.

Cherie is loved on the show for bringing her traditional Chinese culture into the limelight. She has even been described as “a breath of fresh air” amidst all the drama.

Bling Empire cast estimated net worth

According to Pop Buzz, here are the cast members’ estimated net worth. Kevin Kreider is reportedly worth around $10 million. Kevin, born in Korea and adopted into a white family, is a model. He also works as a nutrition and fitness coach. The star also has his own production company called Taejin Entertainment LLC.

Kane Lim was born into a family whose staggering wealth comes from real estate, oil and shipping. Kane is a millionaire in his own right, with a current net worth estimated to be around $20 million.

Anna Shay has a net worth of approximately $600 million. The half-Japanese and half-Russian heiress is the daughter of Edward Shay, the late billionaire who founded Pacific Architects and Engineers. Anna’s family fortune comes from selling weapon and defense technology.

Christine is married to a plastic surgeon and has an estimated net worth of $80 million, whilst Kelly Mi Li is said to have a net worth of approximately $5 million.

Jaime has a personal net worth said to be around $50 million, while her father Ken has a $4 billion net worth listed. 32-year-old Kim Lee is a self-made millionaire, with a reported net worth of around $10 million.

