Denise Richards’ lookalike daughter Sami Sheen has stunned fans in a “gorgeous” sequined string bikini during an outing at a recent music festival.

The daughter of the former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has made headlines after hitting a music festival and sharing a string of snaps on Instagram from the venue.

The former Bravo cast member and her ex-husband, actor Charlie Sheen, are parents to two children together, Sami, 19, and Lola Rose Sheen, 17.

Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Denise Richards’s daughter wows in a sequin outfit

The RHOBH alum’s daughter is truly living her best life after she hit a music festival with her friends.

In a string of images and videos shared on her personal Instagram page, Sami is seen in a stunning sequin bikini set which she completed with a pair of oversized fut boots.

She opted for pigtails for her festival hairstyle. In another snap, she rocked a beautiful sparkly silver dress while she enjoyed a ride on the Ferris wheel.

A short video shows the 19-year-old walking through a crowd of people while a mysterious person behind the cameras follows and films her.

Sami attended the Electric Daisy Carnival and added the caption alongside the stunning images: “[cloud emoji] nine.”

Fans react to her pictures

Sami is following in the footsteps of her actress mother and enjoys an impressive fan base of 132,000 followers. Many of her fans flooded her post with their reactions and messages of love.

“Love your best gorg young life,” one social media user reacted. Another one wrote: “You are absolutely gorgeous.”

Someone else commented: “Prettiest woman ever,” and a fourth fan simply added: “Stunning.”

What has been Denise up to?

Following her departure from RHOBH, Denise has been busy with her acting career and living life to the fullest spending quality time with her family and friends.

Back in April, she traveled to Cannes with her husband Aaron Phypers to promote her new drama show Paper Empire. She rocked several stunning outfits for the occasion, including a chic pink dress in which she channeled her inner Barbie.

“Channeling my Barbie dreams in Cannes with the hubby,” she captioned the cheeky Instagram post.