











Many of you may not remember DeShawn Snow from The Real Housewives of Atlanta as the star was only part of the cast for one season before quitting for being “too human.”

However, despite her absence from the hit Bravo series, DeShawn has still managed to stack up the cash through her career and her net worth shows it.

Since her appearance on RHOA with her now-ex husband, Eric Snow, DeShawn has become a successful business owner and does outside work for charity through her own foundation. Keep reading to find out more about her career as well as net worth.

Photo by Moses Robinson/WireImage

DeShawn Snow’s net worth

According to celebritynetworth.com, the reality TV star is worth an impressive $1.5 million. DeShawn Snow rose to fame as one of the original cast members of Bravo’s reality series The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

However, after not being invited back for the second season DeShawn made her own way and earned herself a substantial amount of cash, through promo events, business endeavours and becoming a children’s book author.

DeShawn also runs the DeShawn Snow Foundation which aims to improve the welfare and self-esteem of teenage girls.

Why did DeShawn leave RHOA?

It has been revealed that DeShawn wasn’t invited back for the second season of RHOA because she was “too human” compared to the other cast members. During an interview with Essence magazine, Snow was asked why she wasn’t invited back, to which she explained:

[One of the producers] called and said that I was “too human for a circus show” and that because the show did so well, they are about to pump up the drama and they didn’t think that I would fit in. He gave me an example, saying that during the reunion when I found out what a few of the other ladies said about me, they were expecting me to say more, but I’m not the type to go “television” and start acting crazy because somebody’s talking about me.

DeShawn said that she was “fine” with the decision and that there were “no hard feelings” towards the producers at Bravo and that she was simply “thankful for the opportunity.”

Fans were shocked at DeShawn’s departure

The news not only came as a surprise to DeShawn but to her fans too, as, despite the negative feedback, she also had many fans rooting for her during the first season. During the same interview with Essence, the reality star had some departing words for her fans:

I’m thankful for my fans that’ve sent me a lot of e-mails saying that I inspire and encourage them.

When the news was announced, fans took to Twitter straight away to express their sadness with the decision, one fan said “you better be kidding me. I actually liked DeShawn, she was the only normal one.”

Another person added, “It won’t be the same without DeShawn. RHOA will miss you!”

